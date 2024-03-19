 Ludhiana: Burglars target govt school, steal cylinders, mid-day meal ration - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Burglars target govt school, steal cylinders, mid-day meal ration

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 19, 2024 10:47 PM IST

A gang of miscreants targeted a government school in Burj Littan village and decamped with inverter batteries, an LPG gas cylinder and groceries for mid-day meal.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Complainant Lakhvir Kaur, in-charge of Government Middle School, said, “Government Middle School as well as Government Primary School runs in the same building and there is no security guard deployed in the school.”

She said on Monday morning when staff reached the school they found batteries, an LPG gas cylinder and groceries stolen. Following this, the staff alerted Kaur, along with Harjinder Kaur, in-charge of the Primary School. Later, the police were informed.

ASI Subhash Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sudhar police station

