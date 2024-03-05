Britney Spears was 'annoyed, triggered’ by Justin Timberlake mocking her apology onstage

Over a month after singer Justin Timberlake's alleged public jibe at former girlfriend-singer Britney Spears, a report now said that his remark "annoyed, triggered" her. As per a Us Weekly source Justin "really hinders her recovery". Justin Timberlake's remark at one of his concerts came after Britney apologised to him for the revelations she made about their relationship in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. (Also Read | Justin Timberlake seemingly reacts to Britney Spears' apology: Here's what he said at his New York show) Justin Timberlake made a comment on Britney Spears last month.

Why Britney was annoyed

Us Weekly, quoting a source, reported, “Britney was annoyed after his onstage statement." The source further said that Britney's “turning point for her mental issues started when [Timberlake] broke up with her so many years ago”. She “thought they’d be together forever and have children", but "when he broke up with her, it shook her world.” The source also said that “things shifted with her and she started having problems” soon after their breakup.

What do Britney's close ones think about Justin

The report, quoting its source, also said that it “seemed [like] they were both moving forward,” in recent months, “but when he made fun of her apology, it triggered her." As per the source, “Those close to her wish Justin was more of a stand-up guy and would have just moved on because what he did really hinders her recovery.”

What did Justin say about Britney in February

In February, a fan posted a video, on X (formerly Twitter), of Justin performing on stage in New York City. At the event, he sang Cry Me a River. As the band played the music, Justin had said, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody." Cry Me a River was written about his split from Britney in the early 2000s.

Britney's apology

In January this year, Britney had shared a few videos of Justin's appearances on talk shows Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an Instagram post. "I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together, I laugh so hard??? (sic)" she had written.

About Britney and Justin

Britney was 17 when she started dating Justin after they met on the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club in 1999. They were together until 2002. Britney, in the book, published in October last year, revealed that she had an abortion while dating the former NSYNC star. She had written, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

