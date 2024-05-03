Was it a bad decision for Benny Blanco and Jimmy Fallon to cut a ‘bora’ (purple) cake while launching a cookbook? Fans certainly think so. Despite music producer Blanco's clear admiration for the seven-member K-pop band, especially after collaborating with them on his latest single, fans still felt something very unsettling watching him film a video cutting a cake adorned with the BTS logo. Joining Blanco in the video was host Jimmy Fallon, well-known for his multiple interviews with BTS members. BTS ARMYs slam Jimmy Fallon and Benny Blanco's New Video eating purple cake: Here's Why(BTS)

Jimmy Fallon and Benny Blanco cut BTS’ cake

On the launch day of his cookbook, Selena Gomez’s Love Benny baked a BTS-themed purple cake for the occasion alongside a few more. He made his appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where the duo filmed a video of themselves cutting into and enjoying the cake from a humorous angle, giving chuckles to whoever watching. They also mentioned the official handle of the group. However, some fans, especially ARMYs, felt that the move was unnecessary since BTS had no direct connection to the occasion.

Benny Blanco's BTS cake cutting move draws backlash

Some fans raised concerns that BTS' involvement in the video felt like an attempt to leverage the group's popularity. While the connection to BTS seemed a bit... chef's kiss, a few jokingly remarked it felt like a case of "Right Place Wrong Person," referencing RM's recent album while others even slammed the duo as "clout chasers".

Fans were quick to point out singer UMI’s situation, who recently worked with BTS’s V for their latest single “Wherever u r.” According to reports, UMI was met with criticism for responding to ARMY in a tweet about her tour after collaborating with V. People thought it was unfair that “Benny and Jimmy” got a “free pass” while she was “harassed.”

K-pop fans always remain critical of Western artists and interviewers, citing past instances of disrespectful or offensive behaviour towards K-pop idols. “so this is ok but yall will harrass u/mi lmao. Sure,” a fan wrote. “So can army get on him for using the tannies for clout or is that reserved for poc artists…?” another one said. “White ppl make one Collab with bts and then proceed to make it their whole personality to bate army's cuz they know how you "13 year olds" will fall for it. Like grow up see the difference between this guy and umi that y'all foolishly attacked for chasing clout....”

Many fans were displeased with Jimmy Fallon's alleged support for Zionism, especially given the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. BTS supporters, particularly those who stand with Palestine, have been urging BTS's management to distance themselves from Zionism for months.

One fan expressed frustration, saying, "Y'all... Jimmy Fallon literally supports Israel, please stop @ that man with ATZ." Another fan emphasized, “Jimmy Fallon is a Zionist!!! It's not just the IOF either!! I remember back in November when he had Zionist propaganda commercials playing and his security was racially profiling a hijabi ARMY member at his show too.”