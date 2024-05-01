Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco reveals what he does to 'get laid'

When it comes to romance, steak plays a big role for pop star Selena Gomez and songwriter Benny Blanco. In fact, Benny has admitted that he cooks a steak dinner for Gomez whenever he wants to ‘get laid’. (Also read: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship has gotten 'very serious'; her friends and family love him: Report) Selena Gomez loves Benny Blanco's steak?

Benny's tasty hack for sex

Taking to Instagram, Benny confessed that his culinary skills can turn on his girlfriend. The 36-year-old music producer, who confirmed his romance with Selena back in December last year, took to Instagram to share a romantic gesture for the pop star, known for rolling out hits such as Calm Down, Come & Get It, Rare and Bad Liar.

“I woke up early this morning and I was like, ‘I want to do something nice for my girlfriend’," he began the post, adding, “I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak”.

He went on to capture the cooking session in a video. He began by frying potatoes, making his own salad dressing, whipping some cream and grilling the steak. He then delivered the dish to Selena's home.

“I’m going to write a cute little note and leave it by her bed so she can eat it later,” he said in the video as he entered Selena's bedroom, where she was sleeping.

Benny scribbled a love note on a napkin with the meal, which read, “I love you! Sleep well! I made you steak”. The video concluded with the pop star returning the gesture by squeezing his hand.

He's done it before

The Only Murders In The Building actor later took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet surprise with her followers. She shared a snapshot of her boyfriend's note accompanied by a simple white heart.

Benny had previously shared that fried pickles were another way to win Selena's affection. While preparing a batch for her on Valentine’s Day 2024, he quipped, “Fried pickles get laid”.

Last month, Benny participated in a livestream on TalkShopLive in support of his cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, and doled out secrets about Gomez’s favourite meal. "She's a huge steak fan, so anything with steak in it. She always asks for steak and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes,” he said.

Benny and Selena first got in touch with each other for work as music collaborators, which transformed into love. They crossed paths as teenagers and later joined forces on Gomez's sophomore album, Revival, before officially becoming romantically involved in June last year. Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship, and frequently shares moments of intimacy on social media.