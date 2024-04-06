Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship has gotten 'very serious'; her friends and family love him: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating since December last year. The singer-actor also keeps sharing pictures of Benny on Instagram quite often. Now, as per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the two ‘have gotten very serious’ about their relationship, with her family also being involved. (Also read: Selena Gomez hugs boyfriend Benny Blanco as he cooks, blushes while he holds her in intimate pic. See post) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been in a relationship for a few months.

‘They bring the best out of each other’

A source told the portal, "(Selena's) friends and family love Benny and his loved ones feel the same about her. Everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn't be more encouraging."

The source also shared how Selena and Benny ‘have gotten very serious’ about their relationship. “Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life. They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways… They bring the best out of each other and make an effort to be communicative, honest, and supportive of each other… They speak their minds, appreciate each other's art, and lift each other up. They both see a positive future together and have a desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive,” added the source.

Selena and Benny

It was in December last year when Selena responded to fans confirming that she was dating Benny. She wrote, “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.” A fan pointed out that she was ‘mad’ about the way fans have responded to her relationship news. To that, she said, “Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.” Selena and Benny attended the Emmys this year, where she was nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building.

