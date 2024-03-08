Selena Gomez kisses, cuddles up with Benny Blanco, wishes him happy birthday

Selena Gomez has a lovely birthday wish for boyfriend Benny Blanco. The singer-actor is in a steady relationship with the music producer and often shares pictures of the two going intimate on social media. (Also Read: Selena Gomez says boyfriend Benny Blanco embarrassed her in front of How I Met Your Mother star) Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco in a new picture

Selena's post for Benny

Selena took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her and Benny Blanco together. They can be seen cuddling in many, passionately kissing in one, and cosying up to each other. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco (cake emoji).”

Selena and Benny

While discussing her latest album, Selena revealed to People how her connection with Benny made her feel comfortable. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it's nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall, it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

She also spoke about how she picks who to work with, Selena Gomez acknowledged that she doesn't “feel very safe in a lot of rooms.” "But I find that when I work with new people, it's fun to connect on what they're walking through in life," she said. And it's like, oh, working with some great songwriters who know friends of friends and things like that. But I think it's also important that I stay with my core group because they're the people who can crack the code with me the best. They're the ones that can help me explain what I want to say."

She and the celebrity record producer acknowledged their romance in December 2023, although having known one another for much longer. In 2019, they worked together on the song I Can't Get Enough, which also featured Tainy and J Balvin.

Selena will be next seen in Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

