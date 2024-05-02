Anne Hathaway's question turns into awkward moment during Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Anne Hathaway faced an awkward moment during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show. The 41-year-old actress joined host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on Monday. While promoting her latest film, The Idea of You, Hathaway asked whether the audience had read the book it is based on. Though she may have expected at least one or two people to have read it, the response from the audience took a cringe turn. Thankfully, Fallon chimed in at the right moment. Anne Hathaway's question leaves the audience speechless during Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Anne Hathaway's question leaves audience in silence

When the Devil Wears Prada star asked, “Has anybody here read the book?” the silence echoed as everyone in the audience simply stared at her. Upon noticing the awkward moment, Fallon quickly tried to uplift the situation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“No, we don’t read. This is ‘The Tonight Show.’ You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people to read books. Lame!” he quipped. As the audience burst into laughter, the late-night show host quipped, “We do Audible here.” However, Hathaway took the joke even further as she sarcastically asked, “What's a book?”

Netizens were in awe of how they handled the situation as they flooded social media with praises for both Hathaway and Fallon. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “This is seriously so funny I can’t stop thinking about it.” “Anne is fighting for her life up there and handling it like a pro.”

One more fan quipped, “Anne Hathaway got Jimmy Fallon to [actually] be funny and banter for 10 seconds. Her f**king power.” Yet another fan said, “Jimmy actually was a great host in this situation!”

However, not everyone entirely loved the awkward moment as one fan expressed, “It landed! He nailed it! Then he dragged it for way too long.” One more wrote, “I felt it was funny but a put down of his show and his audience. Very self-deprecating to say that they don’t read—or really that no one reads books anymore. A punch in the gut. However, no Anne Hathaways were injured in the making of that comment