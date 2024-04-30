How K-pop band BTS inspired Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine’s rom-com The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway returns with another banger, another slice-of-life drama, this time infused with a romantic comedy twist. The Idea of You, featuring Nicholas Galitzine alongside the actress from "The Devil Wears Prada," is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 2. Rumours have us believing that the film takes inspiration from steamy Harry Styles fan fiction, and there are discussions about the influence of idol culture from K-pop band BTS. The Stars Spill the Tea! We cut through the speculation with their recent viral video revelation. New rom-com drama The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. Set for Amazon Prime Video premiere the film draws inspiration from Harry Styles, BTS, and their influence on idol culture.(Pic credit: Bighit Music, Amazon)

Is BTS behind the character inspiration in The Idea of You?

The plot of the movie centres around the mother of a teenage girl who is in a relationship with a much younger boy band singer/idol. The movie is based on the book by Robinne Lee. Many fans believe that the character of Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine, is based on Harry Styles and his relationship with older women. Nicholas himself confirmed the connection to some extent in a Teen Vogue interview.

Additionally, Nicholas mentioned that his character is also inspired by the influence of the reigning K-pop band BTS, which includes seven members: Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and Taehyung. “I think with Hayes we obviously looked at a lot of different boy bands and what it's like growing up in these really sometimes claustrophobic environments,” the Red, White and Royal Blue star told the fashion magazine. “Different references proved useful for different elements of the movie as well. The choreography, we looked a lot at a few K-pop bands, BTS, the style in which they perform.” He added.

Nicholas Galitzine praises the brotherly bond of BTS

In another viral video on social media, both Nicholas and Hathaway appeared in a conversation with etalkctv. The hosts asked him about his character's inspiration from BTS, to which he humbly replied that he has learned a lot from the pop sensations. Nicholas, the Cinderella star, mentioned watching many of their performances and acknowledged that he could never dream of matching their energy, which comes from rigorous training. Additionally, he couldn’t help but praise the relationship between all seven members, mentioning how it helped him a lot to get into character for the film.

About The Idea of You

Single mom Solène (Hathaway) falls in love with pop star Hayes (Galitzine). after a hilarious misunderstanding lands her in the middle of a Coachella-packed group of teens. What starts off as a misunderstanding turns into a sweet, but complicated love story.