Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine exclusive interview on The Idea of You, sexism in Hollywood and more

Anne Hathaway is back and this time she plays Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother, who finds love with a 24-year-old musician in Prime Video’s rom-com The Idea Of You. He is played by Nicholas Galitzine and is the frontman of the hottest boy band her teenage daughter once shipped. Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You.

An adaptation of Robinne Lee’s best seller of the same name, it is rumoured to be inspired by Harry Styles fan fiction. Taking exclusively to Hindustan Times from Los Angeles, Anne Hathaway says she was drawn to the premise of the story which she found incredibly charming as well as its point of view on female pleasure and a woman rediscovering herself.

'Living for yourself'

“I loved that it was an opportunity to explore what happens if you keep blooming at a time when the world tells you the opposite is going to happen. And so for me, this is a story about what it means to think independently and live for yourself, and what it means to value your pleasure despite what other people think you should be doing. So all of those things appealed to me, and like my character art and I love music.”

Red, White and Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine, who plays the uber-cool singer Hayes Campbell, is captivated by this confident older woman, but can their relationship survive life in the spotlight? Gailtzine says that apart from being directed by Micheal Showalter of The Big Sick, it was the premise of sustaining life in the spotlight was an instant click.

“It was really interesting kind of exploring the notion of fame’s effect on love and the sort of claustrophobia and intensity that it can kind of cast on this really beautiful, genuine, organic love story between two kindred spirits. That felt particularly real to me.”

Nicholas and Anne in a still from The Idea of You.

Real vs Reel

With an illustrious two-decade-long career as a leading lady from her breakout performance in The Princess Diaries in 2001, followed by hits such as Devil Wears Prada, an Academy Award for Les Miserables as well as blockbusters such as Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, Anne Hathaway confesses she has always maintained a balance between her reel and real life.

“I think that it would be a shame to die unrecognizable, but not real. I value my real life very, very much and it feels real to me. I nurture and enjoy it and I'm grateful for it. All that other stuff is more about other people than it is about me.”

But she does admit she drew upon her own life experiences in playing the character of Solène .”Somebody asked me if I felt like 40 was a milestone, and I didn't and I don't. But, I did realize that this isn't a dress rehearsal and when you're younger you think of your life as something you're going to find at some point. It is something about this age, I realize it's happening right now. And whatever my energy, my attitude, my perspective that's what I'm bringing to the table at all times. And so, life just became more real for me and wanting to enjoy it more has become a priority.”

Nicholas Galitzine, left, and Anne Hathaway, center, arrive for the world premiere of The Idea of You at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday, March 16. Anne wore a short white dress and Nicholas followed her in a beige suit.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Sexism in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway who has often called out ageism and sexism in Hollywood especially when it comes to narratives, said, the film challenges the stereotypical relationships and was backed by her co-star as well.

“Candidly, I feel that there is still a huge amount of sexism within our industry and the fact that this felt like such a unique story is kind of interesting. And jarring to the fact that you know we so rarely see this it's always usually a much you know, an older man with with a young woman. I love the fact that we're able to create a sense of normality and target that sort of sense of sexism that exists," says Gailtzine.

Anne Hathaway who was recently called out to be rude when she refused to take selfies with fans says social media makes her nervous, “I really love it when it educates me. I love it when it entertains me and delights me, but it's a lot and it's a lot all the time. So I kind of limit my interaction with it”

Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine in The Idea of You.

Gailitzine whose popularity has been at an all-time high post his hit run in Cinderella, Red, White & Royal Blue says “I know there are some people who kind of exist online to provoke and try to get a reaction. Yes, some do not like my work, they don't like the way my face is, I can't change their opinion of me and I think I'm just fine with that. I am just a small facet of what these people see on screen and characters, and they will never really truly know the entirety of my personal life. And so that kind of provides me with a sense of safety," he answers nonchalantly.

Talking about their scorching screen chemistry the actors say they resonated with their characters and their journey together, “It felt very present and the intimate scenes did not feel exploitative, it was just a lot of love”.

The Idea Of You will premiere globally on Prime Video on May 2.