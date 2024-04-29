Musician Madi Diaz who performed with Harry Styles accuses Delta Airlines of ‘damaging’ her guitar: ‘Beyond devastated’

A musician has accused Delta Airlines of smashing her Martin acoustic guitar. 37-year-old Madi Diaz said she found her instrument destroyed following a flight with the airline. Musician Madi Diaz has accused Delta Airlines of ‘damaging’ her guitar (madidiaz/Instagram, @madidiaz/X)

Sharing pictures of the broken guitar on X, Diaz wrote, “Truly devastated by the damage done by @Delta to my 20 year old martin guitar. So many memories just gone. Absolutely beyond devastated. Please repost. @Delta needs to be held responsible.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘Unfathomable and just so devastating’

Diaz also attached a video in the post to show the extent of the damage the guitar suffered. “Delta, this is unfathomable and just so devastating,” she said. “This is completely unfixable. I will never play this guitar again and I’m just absolutely shocked at the treatment of this instrument.”

Delta commented on the post, “Hi! My name is Traci with Delta. I apologize for the long wait time to get through to us and appreciate your patience. Please meet me in DM for further assistance.”

Angry X users commented on the post, with one user saying, “It was even in a solid hard shell case. Damage like this is not accidental by any means.. you have to try to do that.” “Airlines usually will pay replacement value, so they should pay for the full price of an exact replacement or better. My friend had his $250 guitar destroyed and the airline covered a $1200 replacement,” one user said, while another wrote, “@Delta it literally looks like someone did this on purpose to @madidiaz guitar...how does this happen? No respect or care for people's belongings?? This is the way she makes her living..and someone smashed it in..on your watch. Please make this right.”

“What in the hell. Through a hardcase?! I'm sorry Madi,” one user wrote. Another said, “Girly never trust an airline with your instrument, always carry it on!!! And fight if they try to take it under to the dungeon”.

In one of her Instagram stories, Diaz mentioned that she played this guitar on stage with Harry Styles. In one Instagram story, she wrote, “I bought the most heavy duty case I could find. My theory for 20 years was that our instruments are meant to travel to help tell our stories. Lesson learned? I’m not in the position to financially handle renting gear wherever I go-but I’m also not in the position to lose so much.”

(madidiaz/Instagram)

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Anyway. I can’t thank yall enough for getting angry with me. I feel so supported thru such a truly sh** moment. Thank you for reposting and I’m hoping that something will come of this D28 vs @Delta baggage situation.”