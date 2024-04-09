Louis Tomlinson-Harry Styles dating rumours in 2024? The Tommo sets the record straight on conspiracy theories

“Stop trying to make Larry Stylinson happen" is what Louis Tomlinson would exclaim if he were starring in an alternate One Direction reimagination of the Mean Girls movie. It's 2024, but the Back To You hitmaker's existence is still plagued by Harry Styles dating conspiracy theories. Having previously sarcastically shut down Harry Styles dating rumours, Louis Tomlinson calmly addressed the theories that have also dragged his son, Freddie, into the mess.

Fans have sold their own twisted narrative since 1D's debut and the quintet's old X Factor days. The initial romance theory concoction had many Directioners speculating if Tomlinson and Styles were in a secret relationship. A humongous load of conspiracy videos popped up online, with many even vicariously penning their version of the story on Wattpad and other forums.

Despite the group members having moved on to different directions in their musical career graphs, the Larry truthers still continue to exhaust Louis. With conversations around him more directed towards their theories instead of his music-making process, Tomlinson has persistently slammed these claims – but even he has run out of fuel now.

Louis Tomlinson addresses ‘Larry Stylinson’ Harry Styles dating rumours

After previously having denounced these rumours in 2023, The Tommo again dished out how he feels about the story peddled by Larry believers. Harry and Louis' ship name has gained pop culture stature to the extent that certain books have spent chapters on the Larry discussion, with even the Zendaya starrer Euphoria series roping in a depiction of the fantasy couple despite the lack of consent from either artist on the matter.

While speaking to the Brazilian outlet G1, Louis Tomlinson spoke about giving up on denying these rumours. "I've realised this some years years ago, there's nothing I can say or do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy, said the Don't Let It Break Your Heart singer.

“They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth that now they won't actually see the truth for what it is,” he added.

Also addressing how “far too personal” this gets, he continued: “It does irritate me a little bit but it's just kind of the nature of the job I suppose.”

He even indirectly alluded to the Babygate theories as he said, "There are times when it gets very personal. I have my son, Freddie. He's the most important person in my life."

Tomlinson didn't get too specific while speaking of the said conspiracies. However, things took a turn for the worse, as the ‘Babygate’ theories consumed the Larries in the past. In 2016, Louis's ex Briana Jungwirth, gave birth to their son, and instantly hurtful theories asserted that the baby wasn't even real. They insisted that Louis' management manufactured the pregnancy and pushed doctored images.

It's been 8 years since One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus, and a total of 14 years since the group debuted. Yet these baseless rumours have continued to affect the members (some more than others) on a personal level.

Even The Tommo has learnt his lesson, which Larries have failed to do. Having initially sarcastically slammed these theories on social media, Tomlinson has now come to terms with the noise, as unfair as it may be. “Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent… So be it,” he concluded.

The Faith in the Future album maker is ready to kick off his Latin America Tour 2024 this May, beginning with Panama City on May 2.