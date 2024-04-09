City Girls duo Yung Miami and JT's nasty online feud brings up ‘sneak disses’

After being dragged into Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones' lawsuit, supposedly named as one of Sean Combs' sex workers, and attached to pink cocaine allegations, Yung Miami (Caresha) hasn't caught a break. On April 8, she fired heat at her fellow City Girls member, JT (Jatavia), for “sneak dissing” her. And now, the City Girls are feuding – looking like a broken music duo even though they haven't officially gone their separate ways. Yung Miami and JT have been releasing solo music since their October 2023 album, RAW. They haven't officially parted ways yet.

It's merely been months since Yung Miami and JT dropped their last studio album, RAW, in October 2023. However, the scene fell apart on Monday when Miami rushed to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to allegedly bring down some heavy accusations on her bandmate.

Here's what happened.

City Girls - Yung Miami and JT's feud

Some underlying drama popped up online when Caresha tweeted: “A b***h been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say shit what a b***h mad at me fa?????!!!!!!” From there, her online tweet tirade exploded into motion.

Soon after that, another comment followed on her page: “I ain't jealous of a soul I'm always like go b***h go!!! I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY‼️ it ain't a b***h I haven't shown love to!!!!!!”

She eventually name-dropped JT in her following tweet. “For you to come on here & try to play victim is crazy! Jatavia you been sneak dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS!!!” she began. Caresha then accused JT of making two songs to diss her. She claimed to have supported and “showed love” to her bandmate despite all that - but not anymore.

Eventually, the accused party joined her flurry of tweets and cross-questioned her about which songs had allegedly dissed her. Miami replied, “NO BARS & SIDEWAYS.” She continues to fiercely reiterate that she has “been nothing but a friend to” JT.

As she did that, fans' boiling rage poured out in the comments. While some seemed concerned about their fallout, others picked sides of the narrative, hence leaving the hip-hop duo and its fandom divided online.

Jatavia took the reins in her hands on her side of Twitter. On receiving Caresha's response, she reduced her actions to mere “attention-seeking” tactics. Addressing the supposed “sneak disses” in her solo tracks (No Bars and Sideways), JT was appalled to see such accusations drag her down since neither of the songs directly mention Caresha.

“Oh wow you’re really losing it! If you thought this why not speak to me about it? You came on here & said LOL so ppl can ask you why you wasn’t defending me,” JT quote-tweeted Miami's previous response.

The feud dragged on while many wondered why this uncalled-for beef wasn't settled privately. Fans were also intrigued by Yung Miami's claims when she'd been rapping along to the same songs on social media earlier, only to paint JT as a villain later.

Jatavia scoffed at her bandmate's allegations and tweeted: “Girl the internet told you that which songs was about you the one saying “it’s city girl sh*t even when it ain’t city girl sh*t” that was released under city girls or the one that say riding solo but I’m still in a group? Get your phone back from whoever this is baby don’t play with me!”

JT is currently on her first solo tour and got into a back-and-forth tweet battle with internet personality KenBarbie recently. It followed right after a video of Jatavia slamming the DJ, who reportedly repeatedly harassed her to twerk, went up online. As a result, KenBarbie charged at her on social media, claiming that the artist had hung “her City Girls heels up.”

On the other side, Miami is dropping her new single, CFWM, on Wednesday, April 10.