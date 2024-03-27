Why were Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' homes raided? Lil Rod's $30m lawsuit against rapper explained

Sean “Diddy” Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by authorities on Monday as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. The search comes after Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a sexual assault lawsuit seeking $30 million in damages from the 54-year-old rapper. Court documents reveal that the Coming Home hitmaker's “affiliation” with A-listers like Prince Harry garnered him “legitimacy.” Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces $30m sexual assault lawsuit filed by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones(AFP)

Why did Lil Rod sue P. Diddy?

Lil Rod and Diddy collaborated on the latter's recent album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, between September 2022 and November 2023. Earlier this year, in February, Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, forced drug use, fraud, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and grooming.

The lawsuit alleges that the Last Night rapper “forcibly touched and attempted and/or threatened to touch (Jones') intimate areas and/or touched (Jones) with his own intimate body parts,” per Newsweek. It further adds that his son, Justin Dior Combs, 30, and Combs Global Enterprises chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, were part of a “sex trafficking venture.”

What has Diddy been accused of?

Lawyers for Jones claim that ever since he accepted Combs' offer to do production work on The Love Album, his “life has been detrimentally impacted.” The photos submitted in court show what Jones claimed was the aftermath of a shooting at a recording studio.

Jones alleged that Diddy forced him to lie about what actually happened. The lawsuit claims that a man identified as “G” was shot, and the photos reveal the aftermath of a heated conversation between Diddy's son Justin and “G”.

Screenshots of two men engaging in sexual acts were also submitted in the lawsuit, which Jones was forced to watch. The lawsuit claims that Diddy used Jones' admiration of the musician who was engaged in the sexual act to “groom and entice” him to “engage in homosexuality.”

The lawsuit also notes that the Bad Boy For Life rapper hired underage girls to work for him and drugged their drinks, per the outlet. Jones also accused the rapper of sex trafficking and prostitution. The lawsuit claims, “Khorram ordered sex workers and prostitutes for Mr. Combs.”

Who all were named in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy?

Court documents filed in New York reveal that the disgraced rapper was “known for throwing the best parties.” A statement per the documents reads, “Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry,”

Per court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Combs also introduced Jones to Cuba Gooding Jr., who began “touching, groping, and fondling Jones' legs, upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders.”