What ‘curious things’ did Usher see at Diddy's New York home as a teen?

Like a concerning video addressing Diddy supposedly ready to spend 48 hours with an underage Justin Bieber, a clip of R&B hitmaker Usher revealing what it was like living with hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has resurfaced online. All these eyebrow-raising videos were reeled back to the timeline after Homeland Security raided the rapper's LA and Miami homes earlier this week in the wake of “a federal sex trafficking investigation.” Usher addressed what 'Puffy Camp' was like during his 2016 appearance on the Howard Stern show,

Having co-founded Revolt TV in 2013, Diddy was gloriously famed for discovering breakout stars in the mid-nineties. However, with sour allegations growing against him, accusing him of all sorts of dark deeds like sexual assault and whatnot, his disgraced image is gradually becoming apparent, with the internet growing wary of his other potential immoralities.

The Yeah! crooner was one such noteworthy artist who shared his artistic origins with Diddy's mentorship. A video of him from 2016 is back on the internet feed, reminding us what the R&B singer had to say about his living scene at Diddy's home. Nothing good came out of this, except the internet's rising awareness and apprehensions about the music industry.

Why did Usher live with Diddy?

Once the Confessions album maker signed a record deal with LA Reid's label, the record producer sent him to live with Sean Combs for a year. In previous interviews, Usher has named Reid for sending him to Diddy's Scarsdale home in New York. His conversations with Rolling Stone in 2004 further sounded the alarm on how the older rapper opened his eyes to a “totally different set of sh*t – sex, specifically.”

Usher on living at Diddy's home

Usher dubbed the experience “Flavour Camp,” where “there was always girls around.” He explicitly detailed how “you'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy…”

The DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love singer again opened up about the issue in 2016 while promoting his film Hands of Stone. Guest-starring on the Howard Stern show, he again described the “pretty wild” and “curious things” he witnessed at Diddy's home. As Stern got to asking him if the place “was filled with chicks and orgy, like nonstop,” Usher went the “not really” way first, only to redirect his claims along a similar line.

Although he “went there to see the lifestyle," as suggested by Reid, it showed him an entirely unprecedented view of things. “There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” unravelled Usher.

Hearing his thoughts, Stern asked him if he'd ever send his kid to a ‘Puffy camp’. Usher instantly spat out a definitive “Hell no.”