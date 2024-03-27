Shakira's blazing Times Square pop-up show opens to a packed crowd

Celebrating her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran's release, the She Wolf ‘devoured’ her free pop-up show in New York City's Times Square on Tuesday night. Shakira's first studio work in seven years dropped on Friday, and she's done putting her career on hold “for love.” Not only was the event free to watch for the people in attendance in the Big Apple, but it was even live-streamed for international fans. The ‘surprise’ pop-up concert made for a dazzling display on the TSX Entertainment billboard. March 26, 2024: Shakira opened her surprise Times Square pop-up concert with the smash hit Hips Don't Lie. (X)

Opening the show at the TSX Stage with her mega-hit Hips Don't Lie, the Colombian pop star got the audience singing along and grooving to one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shakira Times Square pop-up concert:

Setting the stage ablaze, Shakira got the massive crowd's attention with her timeless beats and infectious onstage energy. She eventually went on to present tracks from her new album, performing Cómo Dónde y Cuándo, and closed the show with a remix of BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53.

Also read | Netizens say Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the ‘Epstein of the rap industry’

The Waka Waka hitmaker announced her spectacular gig beforehand through an Instagram video, captioned: “So excited to announce a SURPRISE performance tonight in Times Square LIVE on the @tsxentertainment stage thanks to @vinfastus! Join the Wolfpack at 7:15 pm ET! 💃💋🐺 #LMYNL #VinFast #ShakiraTSX.”

Released through Sony Music Latin, Shakira's 12th studio album is a full-fledged Spanish effort with 16 tracks. It's also a star-studded showcase, sporting collaborations with A-list guests Cardi B, Ozuna, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera.

One of the most sizzling standout hits on the album is the Wolfpack leader's song with Cardi B - Punteria. Other tracks are as follows: La Fuerte (with Bizarrap), Tiempo Sin Verte, Cohete (with Rauw Alejandro), Entre Paréntesis (Grupo Frontera), Cómo Dónde y Cuándo, Nassau, Ultima, Te Felecito (with Rauw Alejandro), Monotonia (with Ozuna), Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53. (with Bizarrap), TQG (with Karol G), Acrostico (with Milan + Sasha), Copa Vacia (with Manuel Turizo), El Jefe (with Fuerza Regida) and Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 (Tiesto remix).

Her newest musical offering sought inspiration from the romantic ups and downs she witnessed during her divorce from footballer Gerard Pique. It was received positively by criticism, with several media sources rating it four or above stars out of five.