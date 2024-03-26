 Netizens say Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the ‘Epstein of the rap industry’: ‘Brings back memories…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Netizens say Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the ‘Epstein of the rap industry’: ‘Brings back memories…’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 26, 2024 11:35 AM IST

After rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties were raided by federal agents, netizens have said that the incident reminds them of the Jeffrey Epstein saga

After rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties were raided by federal agents, social media users have said that the incident reminds them of the Jeffrey Epstein saga. The raids come amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits.

Netizens have said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the "Epstein of the rap industry" (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Netizens have said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the "Epstein of the rap industry" (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Cassie and Jane Doe each previously filed lawsuits against Diddy. Their attorney, Douglas Wigdor, has now said in a statement, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

What is social media saying?

X users have now said that Diddy represents the Jeffrey Epstein of the rap industry. “Alleged sex trafficker P Diddy was just raided by the DOH Security, after he was accused of sex trafficking akin to Jeffrey Epstein, eliciting underage sex workers, RICO racketeering, & grooming men for sex,” one user wrote.

“Diddy aka The Diddler properties were searched today in relation to sex trafficking, raising eyebrows. With rumors swirling that his private jet is en route to Cape Verde (Africa), where extradition treaties don't apply, it brings back memories of Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious travels,” another user wrote.

“Was Diddy the new Jeffrey Epstein? Is that why they raided all of his homes knowing he wasn’t in any of them? Did they want all the blackmail tapes he had on rich and famous people? He left the country and let his sons get handcuffed and walked out?” wrote a user.

“Feds are going to cover up everything with P Diddy to protect the elite...same as they did with Epstein,” another wrote.

Take a look at some more reactions:

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Netizens say Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the ‘Epstein of the rap industry’: ‘Brings back memories…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On