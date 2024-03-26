Netizens say Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the ‘Epstein of the rap industry’: ‘Brings back memories…’

After rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties were raided by federal agents, social media users have said that the incident reminds them of the Jeffrey Epstein saga. The raids come amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits. Netizens have said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the "Epstein of the rap industry" (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Cassie and Jane Doe each previously filed lawsuits against Diddy. Their attorney, Douglas Wigdor, has now said in a statement, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

What is social media saying?

X users have now said that Diddy represents the Jeffrey Epstein of the rap industry. “Alleged sex trafficker P Diddy was just raided by the DOH Security, after he was accused of sex trafficking akin to Jeffrey Epstein, eliciting underage sex workers, RICO racketeering, & grooming men for sex,” one user wrote.

“Diddy aka The Diddler properties were searched today in relation to sex trafficking, raising eyebrows. With rumors swirling that his private jet is en route to Cape Verde (Africa), where extradition treaties don't apply, it brings back memories of Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious travels,” another user wrote.

“Was Diddy the new Jeffrey Epstein? Is that why they raided all of his homes knowing he wasn’t in any of them? Did they want all the blackmail tapes he had on rich and famous people? He left the country and let his sons get handcuffed and walked out?” wrote a user.

“Feds are going to cover up everything with P Diddy to protect the elite...same as they did with Epstein,” another wrote.

Take a look at some more reactions: