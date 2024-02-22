Jeffrey Epstein list: New lawsuit reveals how the paedophile exploited a dancer for years using her cancer-stricken mom

A new lawsuit accuses Jeffrey Epstein of using the mother of one of his victims, who had a brain tumour, as a tool to coerce and abuse the young ballerina repeatedly — and of threatening to cut off her medical care if the teen spoke out. Jeffrey Epstein and his cronies manipulated a young dancer’s mother to get what they wanted (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)(AP)

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, names two of Epstein’s closest advisers, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, as defendants. It was brought by Danielle Bensky and another accuser who remains anonymous.

According to the court documents, Bensky was an aspiring dancer who met Epstein in 2004, when she was paid $300 to massage him at his New York mansion. She said she was intimidated by his wealth and power and returned to him several times for similar massages, some of which involved him ordering her to strip and him masturbating.

Epstein used Bensky and other girls for years

Bensky said that Epstein exploited her mother’s condition, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, to manipulate her. He claimed he was “familiar with neurology” and asked her to show him the brain scans, the suit says.

“Epstein told Bensky that he knew the best surgeons in New York, but that if Bensky wanted Epstein to help her mother, then she would have to recruit other girls for him,” the suit alleges.

“Over the next year, Epstein threatened Bensky in many ways including threatening that if she did not abide by his demands, her mother would not get the medical treatment she needed for her brain tumor.”

Bensky said that she was trapped in a “cult-like life” by the notorious paedophile’s threats and the people who helped him carry out his sex trafficking scheme, according to the suit.

The suit also claims that Indyke and Kahn were part of the “complex financial infrastructure” that enabled Epstein to sexually abuse hundreds of victims for over 20 years. Bensky and the other accuser, referred to as Jane Doe 3, allege that the two advisers were fully aware of Epstein’s crimes and that they “knowingly and intentionally personally benefited” from the operation.

Indyke and Kahn rejected the allegations on Wednesday, through their lawyer, Daniel Weiner, who said they were “extraordinarily surprised and disappointed” by the new lawsuit.

“These newly-filed claims are factually baseless and legally frivolous,” Weiner said in a statement.

“Neither Mr Indyke or Mr Kahn has ever been found in any forum to have committed any misconduct, and they emphatically reject the allegations of wrongdoing contained in the complaint.”