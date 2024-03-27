Diddy relinquishes Revolt TV, new mystery Black owner takes over after Federal raid
Revolt TV remains Black-owned as Sean Diddy Combs sells all his shares in the media company, which he co-founded in 2013.
Amid ongoing sexual assault allegations, Diddy severs ties with Revolt TV, a media company he co-founded in 2013. Selling all his shares to an anonymous buyer, the American rapper has reportedly handed over the ownership to a new Black owner for an undisclosed amount. TMZ broke the report a day after Puff Daddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents. The disgraced hop-hop mogul has been at the centre of a series of sexual assault allegations, with several women accusing him of the misdeed.
Diddy sells Revolt TV
Hoping to further culture and consolidate its original connections, the new boss “share(s) a deep passion for Black culture,” sources claim. The report also highlights that the new buyer will formally announce the takeover and introduce themself in the coming weeks.
Diddy stepped down as the company's chairman in November 2023, and the final sale deal sealed his inactivity with the network this week. Reportedly concluding his last order of business earlier this week, P.Diddy ‘amicably’ parted ways with the network. Revolt TV was the last major brand the American rapper was associated with.
Media sources stated that Diddy's goodbye won't usher in any management shake-ups. Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will continue their work in their posts. As stated, the new buyer will likely maintain the brand's current action plan, gradually transitioning to their vision over time.
Although the report came to light a day after Diddy's properties were raided, it's suggested that his exit was planned well ahead of time. This has led many to speculate if he knew what was coming ahead of time and planned his departure accordingly. The Southern District of New York seemingly handled the raid case said to be tied to the rapper's sex trafficking allegations, which he has denied despite several plaintiffs rising against him.
