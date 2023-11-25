Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in third sexual assault lawsuit, Denied claims as ‘fabricated’

A lawsuit filed on Thursday in New York County Supreme Court accuses rap icon Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting a third woman more than three decades ago. (FILES) More sexual assault claims have been filed against Sean Combs in New York, after the rap mogul known as "Diddy" and R&B singer Cassie settled a suit alleging physical abuse and rape last week. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that she and a friend were raped by Combs, 54, and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall in New York City after meeting them at an event hosted by Uptown Records distributor MCA Records at the company’s offices.

According to the lawsuit, first reported by Rolling Stone, Combs and Hall were “very flirtatious and handsy” with the women and offered them drinks throughout the night. They later went to Hall’s apartment, where Jane Doe alleges that she was forced to have sex with Combs, and then with Hall, who barged into the room after Combs left.

ALSO READ| Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of ‘drugging, raping, and filming’ woman in 1991, days after settling Cassie’s lawsuit

The lawsuit also states that the other woman was coerced into having sex with both men in another room. Jane Doe says that she told her family and friends about the alleged assault and sought medical treatment for the trauma caused by the incident.

The lawsuit further alleges that Combs became violent with Jane Doe a few days later, when he choked and assaulted her until she passed out. He was allegedly worried that the other woman would tell his girlfriend what he and Hall had done to them.

The music mogul denies the allegations and calls them fabricated and not credible.

A spokesperson for Combs said in a statement to PEOPLE that the lawsuit is “nothing but a money grab” and that Combs is “an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit”.

The spokesperson also said that the lawsuit is “an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head” and that Jane Doe “implicates companies that did not exist”.

ALSO READ| ‘No way admitting to rape allegation’, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on lawsuit settlement with Cassie

The lawsuit was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which expired on Friday and allowed survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers regardless of the statute of limitations. Combs was named in another lawsuit on the same day, accusing him of sexually assaulting a college student in 1991. He also settled a different lawsuit earlier this week, accusing him of rape and abuse.

In addition to Combs and Hall, the lawsuit also names MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records as defendants.