Calls mount for Prince Harry and Meghan's return as Princess Anne shoulders 70% of royal duties

Royal Diary has revealed that Princess Anne is now doing 70% of the monarchy’s work. The spike comes in the wake of the King Charles and the Kate Middleton stepping away from their royal tasks as both of them are grappling with health ailments, and severe media scrutiny towards the Princess of Wales for posting an ‘edited’ family image on Mother's Day. Royal Family faces shift in responsibilities as Princess Anne leads with 55 engagements.

The calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to return to the UK gain voice to reduce these mounting workloads.

The recent royal diary update discloses that the Duke of Cambridge has already moved his royal responsibilities by 20% as compared to last summer to a stunning 30% consequently.

Princess Anne's heavy workload sparks mental health worries

The Royal family’s official diary, from 18/03/2024 to 10/5/2024, has in it 55 public engagements that Princess Anne agreed to. Her day will be an exhausting one, as she is attending five events on the same day, and the remaining weekends mean that the national tour means she also attended a trip to Scotland recently. The colossal amount of her responsibilities is one of the key reasons for people to get concerned about her mental health and the discussion whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should return to being working royals keeps on happening.

In total, the eight-week period in question lists 78 public royal engagements. The Duke and The Duchess of Edinburgh will jointly attend two of these. The breakdown of the engagements is as follows: The Princess Royal with 55, The Duchess of Edinburgh with 13, The Duke of Gloucester and The Duke of Edinburgh with four each, Birgitte, The Duchess of Gloucester with three, and The Queen with one.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, comes second in the queendom of royal activities. However, her duties' intensity would be quite similar to that of the Princess Royal if compared to a more hectic schedule.

The future Queen occasionally supports her mother-in-law’s overseas trips as evidenced by her appearance in the 13 engagements that are scheduled between March and April. Sophie continues to perform her ceremonial functions as the top representative of the public despite somewhere in the hierarchy.

In the coming 2 months, a significantly decreased number of royals will enter the public space, only amongst which six out of the 14 official-duty holders will make their appearances. The King, Prince William, and Kate, never appear listed on the Royal Family calendar. Although The King cannot make it to the Maundy Service celebration to be held in Worcester Cathedral on March 28th, The Queen will attend and represent him.

The royal family is observing a break for the Easter holidays, with no engagements planned from Good Friday, March 29th, until April 5th. Kate is also set to return to royal duties after Easter.

