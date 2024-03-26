Prince Harry named in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' $30m sex trafficking lawsuit

Prince Harry was named in the court documents linked to the bombshell $30 million lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accuses the Coming Home rapper of sexual misconduct, grooming and sex trafficking, per Daily Mail. According to the court documents, Lil Rod alleges that Diddy used his “affiliation” with A-listers, including Prince Harry, to garner “legitimacy.” While the Duke of Sussex has been named in the lawsuit, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Prince Harry has been named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $30 million bombshell lawsuit(AP)

Prince Harry dragged into $30 million lawsuit against Diddy

In 2007, Diddy was pictured alongside Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kanye West at a post-concert party that the royal siblings hosted to thank those who participated in Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium. In the entire 73-page court document, Prince Harry has only been named once.

Lil Rod's lawyers claim in the court documents filed in New York that Diddy “was known for throwing the best parties.” “Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry,” the court documents further add.

This revelation comes as authorities raided the 54-year-old music producer's homes in Miami and Los Angeles as part of an ongoing investigation for sex trafficking. The multi-million-dollar lawsuit claims that Diddy recruited Jones in August 2022 for production work on The Love Album: Off the Grid. While the album later earned a Grammy nomination, Lil Rod's “life has been detrimentally impacted ever since,” the lawsuit says.

Per the documents, Diddy introduced him to Cuba Gooding Jr, who began “touching, groping, and fondling Jones' legs, upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders,” according to the outlet. In addition to being sexually assaulted by Diddy, Lil Rod further claims that the Last Night rapper drugged the drinks of underage girls who used to work at his house.