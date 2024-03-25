Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend claims palace ‘lied’ about Kate's cancer, netizens say 'you are beneath contempt'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend, Christopher Bouzy, has said that the palace “lied” about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. Rumours about the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts started getting out of control as she stayed away from the public eye. Days later, she revealed in a video message that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend has claimed that the palace "lied" about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis (Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)(via REUTERS)

“The palace lied, and the British press happily helped them lie. The countless "conspiracy theory" headlines, while knowing a lot of what was being said was true. This is really some North Korea / Trumpian type of propaganda,” Bouzy, a tech entrepreneur, wrote on X.

‘You are beneath contempt’

Bouzy is now being blasted in the comment section, with one user saying, “Hmm the Palace lied....nahhh you just couldn't keep your nasty little noses out of things, and I'm not even a royalist. She is a mother to young children, a wife, a daughter, a sister. She is a damned human being who should not be hounded at the darkest time in her life.” “They did not lie. The Palace said it was not cancer she was told that. Just Like King Charles was. Testing came back cancer was found. Was the Family's right to deal with it first. They needed to face it then tell their family & children. She has the right to Medical Privacy,” one user said, while another wrote, “No one lied. Your ridiculous. She had surgery. They said if anything else significant came up they would update. It did and they updated.” “You are despicable. Comparing a cancer stricken mother who TOLD you she'd say something after Easter, it's still not Easter, to trump and N. Korea is beyond vile,” one user wrote.

“Have you not got the grace to even stop with your venom and cheap vibes even now. It does say an awful lot about you,” one angry user wrote. “You are beneath contempt,” one user said, while another wrote, “Forgotten in all of this is a women who is dealing with cancer. Take some time to think about this, Chris!” “What lies? The Palace respected Princess Catherine’s wish to be private. That’s all. Why don’t you take a break - you’re tedious and boring,” one said.