Katt Williams' bombshell remarks on Diddy resurface after police raid, netizens say he ‘warned us’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a fresh set of legal woes as cops raided his home on Monday. Authorities conducted raids at 54-year-old rapper’s Miami and Los Angeles homes as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. The search comes after months of lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of sexual abuse, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and procuring illicit drugs. Amid Diddy's latest run-in with the law, clips from Katt Williams' bombshell interview are making rounds on the internet. Katt Williams' remarks on Diddy resurface on social media after police raid at rapper's home

What did Katt Williams say about Diddy?

Back in January, Williams sat down for a tell-all interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Throughout the interview, the 52-year-old comedian dropped major bombshells about fellow rappers and other famous figures in the music industry. As Diddy is facing multiple sexual abuse and assault allegations, Williams' remarks on the Coming Home rapper have gone viral on social media.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Williams seemingly exposed Diddy in a cryptic statement. “I gotta protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about because P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you gotta tell him no,” he said, adding, “You got to tell him no. I did. I got the receipts for everything I'm telling you.”

Surprisingly, Williams apparently predicted Diddy's run-in with authorities as he noted during the interview, “All of these big d*** deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It's up for all of them. It doesn't matter if you Diddy, or whoever you is. All lies will be exposed. In 30 years, I've done nothing but collect information, knowledge, and your secrets. I know so many things I shouldn't know, and they all know it.”

The School Dance star also highlighted the Last Night singer's rude behaviour towards women, saying, “When I see people's wives and stuff, I don't even look at ‘em. I don’t wanna look at nothing.. I don't wanna have.. because I know how blessed I am.” “If I look at it, I got it. That's how Diddy be feeling,” Williams added.

Netizens say Katt Williams ‘warned us about Diddy’

As the resurfaced interview went viral, netizens flooded social media platforms claiming that Williams tried to “warn” about Diddy. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The only celebrity we should be taking seriously is @KattWilliams he’s honest and not afraid of the truth.”

Another wrote, “The Oracle. In ancient times the “court jester” was the only one allowed to mock the king as he brought reality with humour. @KattWilliams is that court jester.” One more said, “Feds looking for Diddy... ever since Katt Williams said this, 2024 never been the same.”