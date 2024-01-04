Katt Williams brutally slams ‘potato head’ Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and Rickey Smiley

Katt Williams has accused fellow comedian and longtime archenemy Cedric the Entertainer of stealing his joke. The 52-year-old comedian also lashed out against television host and producer Steve Harvey, calling him a “potato head.” Williams alleged that the two entertainers conspired against him with TV host and comedian Rickey Smiley. (From L to R) Katt Williams slams fellow comedians Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, and Cedric the Entertainer

Katt Williams calls Rickey Smiley a liar

During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams lashed out against his fellow comedians. He argued that their jokes were not up to par with his.

Williams called Smiley a liar for misleading him about a role. He alleged that the 55-year-old comedian told him that he was supposed to play Money Mike in the 2002 film Friday After Next while Williams' role was that of Santa Claus.

Williams lashes out against Cedric the Entertainer

He then told podcaster Sharpe how Cedric “did the same thing.” “Cedric told you when you asked him, 'Did you steal Katt Williams' joke?'” Williams said.

“How it don't line up that I did it on TV in 2018? You came to see me at the Comedy Store do it in 2019, and then did it on The Kings of Comedy?'” he added.

Williams then called out Hangin' with Mr. Cooper actor saying, “What doesn't line up? This is a televised joke that Mark Curry helped me punch up and get to the level that it was.”

He also critisised Cedric's looks, calling him a “walrus” with no talent. “We found out he can't sing, can't dance and doesn't write jokes. He did four comedy specials. They're so bad, Shannon, they're not available on Netflix or Tubi,” Williams claimed.

Katt Williams blasts Steve Harvey, dubs him ‘potato head’

After accusing the two comedians of conspiring against him, Williams proceeded to call out Harvey for plagiarising Curry's role as Mark Cooper on The Steve Harvey Show. “The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” he alleged.

The Lonely Street star continued, “Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it's a man unit.”

“Then you ask him, 'Why you not a movie star?' 'I didn't want to be a movie star,'” Williams added while imitating Harvey. He further claimed that Harvey “hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing” and that The Steve Harvey Show host “couldn't be a movie star.”

“There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain't none. You have to have range,” Williams declared.

Katt Williams blasts the trio for going against him

When the podcaster asked about Williams' relationship with the three comedians, Harvey, Smiley, and Cedric, he claimed that they had been conspiring against me for years.

“For 30 years, they're a group. These aren't three random guys,” he said, adding, “The way that Rickey Smiley kept appearing at all my auditions is because of Steve and Ced. He would tell anybody that. Listen, they got a gang on that side. They know what it is.”