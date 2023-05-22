Interview: Samarth Chitta inspires at 11, shines bright as podcaster and author

Samarth Chitta, an 11-year-old Class 5 student of The International School Bangalore, is inspiring people. Reason? He has accomplished remarkable feats as a podcaster and author, standing out in his own right. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Samarth Chitta unveils his remarkable journey and challenges, along with a powerful message. Samarth Chitta (centre) with his father Chaitanya Chitta (left) and mother Lakshmi Dasaka (right). (Sourced)

Birth of podcast

It all started during the COVID-induced lockdown when Chitta’s parents tuned in to a podcast. The enthralling content captivated young Chitta, sparking a brilliant idea within him. Encouraged by his parents, he embarked on his podcasting journey. Thus, Kidacity - Learn. Take action was born. The podcast offers listeners a virtual passport to explore different countries’ cultures, lifestyles and histories. “I recently finished my 100th episode and it is really special for me because after a very long time I finally accomplished it,” Chitta told Hindustan Times.

Drawing inspiration from trending topics and current events, Chitta meticulously crafts each episode of Kidacity. While sharing the efforts behind each episode, Chitta says, “First, I start with researching what the topic will be, then I compile a script, and I record it. My mom then edits it, but now I’m learning how to edit.” The podcast educates and empowers children to make a difference and become active participants in shaping a better future.

Expanding horizons: Samarth Chitta and his books

Beyond his podcasting endeavour, Chitta authored two books by the age of nine. His first book, The Walking Talking Tree, was published when he was just seven years old, and it is a collection of short stories and poems with valuable life lessons. His second book, Konnichiwa Izumi: Adventures in 2040, was published when he was nine. Set in Japan, the book whisks readers away to a captivating world where a character named Izumi embarks on adventures with his dog Akira.

He is writing his third book, ‘What We The Children Can Learn From The Indian Army’. It is Chitta’s first non-fiction book that explores lessons from the Indian Army. While discussing his upcoming project, Chitta says, “As part of my book, I have interviewed the Chief Of Army Staff, and I am interviewing officers who are serving and retired, to understand what are some key lessons we can learn from the Army.” Chitta’s grandfather, an army veteran, is the inspiration behind the book. “He (grandfather) keeps telling me about the different lessons that we can learn from the Army. About the different stories he had,” adds Chitta.

Juggling between podcasting, writing and academics

Juggling between his passions, Chitta says, “When I am writing, I also have to attend my school, do my projects, homework, and side-by-side manage the podcast. I play a lot. So, managing everything is a challenge.”

When asked about his plans, Chitta says he is committed to his current pursuits but hasn’t decided yet about his ultimate career choice. “I still haven’t decided what I will be when I grow up, but I will continue writing and podcasting because those are the things I am passionate about.” Among his sources of inspiration, he cites National Geographic’s Greeking Out podcast and admires authors such as JK Rowling, Sudha Murthy, and Ruskin Bond. His favourite book series is the Percy Jackson series, which has captivated readers worldwide.

Parents fueling Samarth Chitta’s creative endeavours

Supporting Chitta’s creative endeavours are his parents, Lakshmi Dasaka and Chaitanya Chitta. Together, they find a harmonious balance between their entrepreneurial venture, SLAY Coffee, and Chitta’s pursuits. Chitta’s mother, Lakshmi Dasaka, is also the producer and editor of his podcast. Talking with HT, Dasaka shares how she balances her startup and Chitta’s creative pursuits.

“What both of us do is our weekend project. Because during the week, he has to go to school, play with his friends, and have some sports classes. Those are the most important things for him as a child. So we follow a schedule where podcast episodes come out every Monday, which means we work on the weekends,” Dasaka told Hindustan Times.

She added, “So, it’s about planning, sticking to a certain discipline, because we have gotten better at it, both him and I, together. When we started out, it would take us maybe 7-8 hours the whole episode out. But now it takes us 2-3 hours. So, it’s all about just being consistent and not giving up.”

While sharing advice for other parents, Dasaka says, “It’s very important to find out what your child is really good at. A lot of times we want our child to be good at something, which they may or may not be. If they have a passion, if they have an interest, then it is very important to give them support in that direction. And identifying this is a joint responsibility of parents and teachers. I think for parents, it’s very important to support their children in whatever they are good at and more importantly, to lead by example.”

“As a group (family), we do spend time at least a few times a week just to discuss iteration, discussion about what he is liking and doing vs how we can improve it.” “Let the children be. Try to have a mentor coach’s approach rather than push our own agenda,” Samarth’s father, Chaitanya Chitta, told Hindustan Times.

Take feedback but don’t get affected by it: Samarth Chitta

In a world filled with opinions and judgments, Chitta shares advice that resonates with individuals of all ages: “You should never give up. You should never think about what anybody says about you. Never take feedback negatively and don’t let that impact you. As long as you think you have done your best, You have done your best. Take the feedback positively and implement it, but don’t be affected by it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON