Killing rumour with humour! Steve Harvey responds to viral hoax RIP Harvey trend with a comic meme on Twitter

Fans of beloved comedian and TV host Steve Harvey were left in shock when a Facebook post declaring his untimely demise went viral. However, the rumor was quickly debunked as a lot of social media users and Harvey himself took to social media to set the record straight. Steve Harvey responded to the trend of RIP Harvey making rounds on Twitter with a pinch of humour.(Twitter/ Steve Harvey)

However it did not stop Harvey and other users to get some humour out if the trend. In classic Steve Harvey fashion, the comedian addressed the hoax head-on. He took to Twitter and shared a meme of himself with a hilarious response to the RIP Harvey trend.

Here's how the bizarre hoax unfolded and how the comedian responded with his signature humor.

A Viral Facebook Post

In March 2023, a Facebook post titled "R.I.P Steve Harvey" started circulating, garnering over a million likes within a short period. The post falsely claimed that the beloved actor had passed away, citing a specific time and location. Fans were urged to show their sympathy and condolences through comments and likes, sending shockwaves through Harvey's fan base.

False YouTube Report Adds to the Hoax

Adding fuel to the fire, a YouTube video surfaced in March 2023, falsely stating that Steve Harvey had suddenly died at home at the age of 66. The video spread the misinformation further, leading to even more concern among fans.

Man of Many Talents and Accomplishments

Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia. Raised by his coal miner father, Jesse Harvey, and mother Eloise Vera, he faced challenges early on. After a period of homelessness, he persevered and found his calling as a comedian, ultimately achieving tremendous success in the entertainment industry.

Also read | Scoop of controversy! Woman turns down ice cream date with Tinder match, sparks fiery social media debate

In addition to his television and film work, Steve Harvey has authored books, including the popular relationship advice book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. The book offers insights into the male perspective on relationships and became a bestseller.