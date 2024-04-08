Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit single still gets the Eclipse boost 4 decades later

72-year-old Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler has secured three Grammy nominations throughout her musical career, of which one is credited to her 1983 hit single, Total Eclipse of the Heart. Bonnie Tyler is releasing her new live album, In Berlin, on April 19, 2024.

She may not have clinched the Best Pop Solo Female Vocal Performance Grammy win at the 26th edition of the award ceremony, but her track keeps winning each year as soon as the eclipse season nears. Having gained the unofficial solar eclipse anthem title, her Total Eclipse of the Heart stays on top even four decades after its release.

Solar Eclipse playlist: Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse of the Heart stays winning

A week before the April 8 total solar eclipse, Tyler's track witnessed a spike of 50% in searches, per Spotify. In the spirit of the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle that will not traverse North America again until 2045, she also told Good Morning America that she's still more excited than ever regarding her beloved song. The iconic track was written by the late composer Jim Steinman.

“I still get excited when I hear the song on the radio,” she told GMA. “Every time the eclipse comes, everyone all over the world, they play Total Eclipse of the Heart and I never get tired of singing it.”

Although the eclipse songstress will miss the viewing the event due to plane travel, she'll eventually take to the stage and belt out her memorable song Tuesday in Finland.

Just hours before the solar eclipse will leave North America starstruck, her song ranked no. 2 on US iTunes. According to Forbes, her smash hit also ranked at no. 84 among the YouTube top 100 music videos for the first time, as reflected by April 7 views on the platform.

Google Trends data also marked a jump in searches for the song, especially in cities including Columbus (Ohio), Little Rock (Arkansas), Syracuse (New York State) and New York.

NASA interns also included some other popular songs on their 2017 Eclipse playlist - Lindsey Stirling's Eclipse, LOONA/Kim Lip's Eclipse, Pink Floyd's Eclipse, Endless Night by The Lion King Broadway cast, Owl City's Galaxies, Frank Sinatra's Fly Me to the Moon, The Beetles' Here Comes the Sun, Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars and many more.