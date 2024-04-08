Billie Eilish's new album Hit Me Hard and Soft drops on THIS date; release format switched

Taking to Instagram, Billie Eilish laid down the much-awaited announcement of her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on April 8. For her upcoming third album, the Bad Guy songstress is switching up the release format. Instead of dropping singles ahead of the official album premiere, she's planned to release her full-fledged musical product on May 17, 2024. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Over the moon about the emotional news, she wrote on Instagram: “So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd” Her latest post caption is exploding with emojis.

She further confirmed the change in her music release format: "Not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once… finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”

Check out Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft album cover

The album cover of the musical superstar's forthcoming record pictures her barefoot underwater. Portraying a twisted perspective, the key visual also features a wooden door, as if she's fallen straight out of it into the water.

Billie and her musical collaborator (and brother), Finneas, have been promoting their smash hit What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie across a long-running awards campaign for the past few months. Besides that, the duo hasn't rolled out a full-fledged album release since July 2021's Happily Ever After.

Eilish has been dropping hints of working on a whole album of music since the second half of 2023. Last week, fans even spotted several billboard pop-ups (in at least New York and Los Angeles - Eilish's hometown), possibly hinting at her new album.

Although these visuals didn't blatantly mention her name, they featured her ‘blohsh’ symbol and lyrics snippets, including “She's the headlight I'm the deer,” “Did I cross the line?” and “I try to live in black and white.”

The familiar promotions strategy was also employed for Billie's second full album, Happily Ever After.