Billie Eilish slams Taylor Swift shade claims for releasing multiple album versions: ‘Stop putting words into…'

Billie Eilish is tired of being made out like the ‘Bad Guy’ in this situation. Hitting back at seething Taylor Swift fans, the 22-year-old singer silenced them for assuming that she'd been “singling out” the Fearless songstress in her remarks. Billie Eilish hits back at supposed Taylor Swift shade about her releasing multiple vinyl variants of the same album.

On April 1, the What Was I Made For hit-maker doubled down on her previous claims against the modern-day normalisation of artists producing several physical versions of the same album. Recently speaking to Billboard about the environment and its correlation to music, Eilish shed light on making her vinyls more sustainable. Additionally she remarked how “wasteful” it was “to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging.”

“It’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more,” she continued.

As soon as her interview popped up on the internet, Swifties took up arms against her for supposedly singling out Taylor in this rhetoric. Proactively campaigning for sustainability issues, Billie didn't name-drop any artists in her recent address, but the Eras Tour star's fans weren't happy about her “shady diss.”

Billie Eilish responds to Taylor Swift fans accusing her of taking a dig at their beloved artist.(Instagram )

Swift is prominently identified as one of those many artists who follow the same marketable strategy for their album sales. On top of that, she's even famed for releasing re-recorded editions of her early albums due to her long-running tiff with Scooter Braun. Despite her name missing from Billie's message, which overarchingly swooped over a general purview of things in the music biz, an army of fans flocked in her opposition.

Billie Eilish - Taylor Swift online clash

Hopping on her Instagram stories, Eilish attached the Billboard interview link while laying the seeds of the online clash to rest.

“Okay so it would be awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article,” began Eilish's heated online statement.

Taking the reins in her hands, she cleared the air by confirming that she “wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues.” She eventually pointed the proverbial gun to her own example, “When it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME!”

“The climate crisis is now and it's about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh,” concluded her message.

Billie's own Happier Than Ever album was put out as eight vinyl variants. However, she produced them with 100% recycled scraps, with shrink wrap made from sugar cane.

Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, and Dua Lipa are other A-list pop charters who drop loads of album variants. Swift's upcoming April 19 album The Tortured Poets Department has four variants. Each version comes with different bonus tracks and lyric teases.