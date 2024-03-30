How is Taylor Swift as a director? Apparently, the ‘real deal’ according to Laura Dern

Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern ‘unwrapped’ the answer to the intriguing affair while discussing her career highlights in the March 29 episode of the UnWrapped podcast. Having worked with the Grammy-winning artists previously on her 2022 music video for Bejeweled, the Palm Royale star only had affirmations to shower the pop songstress with. Laura Dern and Taylor Swift in a behind the scene picture from the Bejeweled music video set,(Instagram)

“She is a real deal,” Dern proclaimed, addressing how Taylor Swift was as a director. Much to Swifties' relief, the Jurassic Park star believes the 34-year-old singer can make it to the big leagues as a filmmaker “on top of everything else amazing she does.”

Taylor Swift as a director

Bejeweled isn't the sole self-directed music video she's delivered. The pop diva originally made her directorial debut with the 2010 video Mine, which she co-directed with Roman White. In addition to stitching stories via her lyrics, Taylor has dove into storytelling from behind the camera, co-directing her beloved videos, including You Need to Calm Down, Lover and Me.

Making her first solo outing as a director with her 2020 music video of The Man, she consolidated her aura as a filmmaker in cardigan, Willow, All Too Well: The Short Film and Anti-Hero.

The dazzling streak led her down the Bejeweled track in 2022. Taking the director's chair, she brought her vision to life through the help of Dita Von Tees, HAIM sisters and Laura Dern's contributing presences. Unquestionably, it left a mark on the latter actress, who's still not tired of singing her praises in 2024.

“I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is, how prepared she was, how improvisational and fun it was. I had the time of my life,” said Dern, painting a picture of what it was like to share the artistic space with Swift on the Bejeweled set.

Two years ago, it was announced that the Fearless hitmaker was planning her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The all-rounder and multi-hyphenate pop star, singer, songwriter and director reportedly penned an original script. The "once in a generation storyteller was even honoured with two Best Direction trophies for her All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man videos at the MTV VMAs.

Although the casting details for her upcoming feature film are still under wraps, Dern has already expressed her desire to collaborate with Swift in the future. “Listen, wherever she wants to go, I'll show up. I love her,” Dern said during the podcast.

Laura Dern's latest period comedy-drama series, Palm Royale, premiered on Apple TV+ on March 20, 2024. On the other hand, Taylor Swift is preparing for her April 19 The Tortured Poets Department album drop.