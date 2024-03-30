Dune superfan who's seen the film over 200 times gets an unexpected shout-out on social media

Mac J, i.e. @batsdune on X (formerly Twitter), is close to hitting the 30th watch record on Denis Villeneuve's directorial blockbuster Dune Part Two. Despite present-day theatre fatigue, as many audiences choose to sit out the cinema experience, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer sci-fi epic has seamlessly pulled viewers back to the big screen spectacle. However, this superfan has broken all kinds of records for multiple cinema outings for the same hit. Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in a still from Dune Part Two.

According to an interview with Inverse, batsdune has watched the 2021 film over 200 times and memorised the script along the way. He may be the novel franchise's biggest fan, but now he's made the cinematic production studios his biggest supporters.

Dune superfan impresses media companies

On March 30 (IST), the Dune movie's official X account poured in love for the movie-goer, who's become “The One” or ‘Lisa Al Gaib’ for the fans.

Giving him an impressed shout-out, @dunemovie wrote, “@batsdune, we’ve been following along, and we are your #1 fans. Deeply impressed by your dedication to #DuneMovie, and we want to help you on your journey. What do you think @RegalMovies @Fandango @Legendary, you in?”

Mac J has turned his social media account into his live log book, recording every Dune movie outing since the March 1, 2024 premiere.

Previously, the movie buff announced he was “running out of money" while clocking in the 17th round (non-IMAX) to the cinemas for Dune Part Two. Fellow Dune enthusiasts urged him to get a blue tick on the SNS platform. However, he had already planned to save his pocket for the shows.

His Inverse interview reports that he first picked up Frank Herbert's book in 2018 when Denis Villeneuve boarded the live-action adaptation's ship as the director. “I saw it like 20 times in theatres and over 200 on streaming. Rewatching Dune became a hobby of mine," he said.

The Dune-phile ‘GOAT’ was pleasantly startled to witness the latest internet moment as ticketing company Fandango and the American theatre chain Regal commented on the Dune tweet.

“How about 10 free tickets for your next re-watched?” Fandango happily chimed in. To which Regal replied, “What's a movie without popcorn? We got you with 10 free popcorn and drinks loaded on your RCC account.” The ‘As it was written’ moment left fans stunned, as they echoed their cheers for the mega fan. Legendary Entertainment didn't stay behind, either. They commented, “Dune surprise package incoming!”

Contemplating the “insane” offer, Mac is preparing for his “Round 20 soon" as the unprecedented surprises flesh out in reality.