 Dune Part Two box office: Film mints $367 mn worldwide, about to surpass Dune 1
Dune Part Two box office collection: Timothée Chalamet film mints over $367 million worldwide, about to surpass Dune 1

Dune Part Two box office collection: Timothée Chalamet film mints over $367 million worldwide, about to surpass Dune 1

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 11, 2024 09:45 AM IST

Dune Part Two box office collection: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer continues to dominate the worldwide box office with a current haul of $367 million.

Dune Part Two box office collection: Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya alongside a smashing ensemble cast, Dune: Part Two continues to deliver an excellent performance globally. As per a report by Deadline, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two reached $367.5 million globally on Sunday. Also read | Dune: Part Two crushes Oppenheimer in global Box Office debut, leads with big margin

Dune Part Two box office collection: Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic sequel, starring Timothée Chalamet, held strongly in its second week.
Dune vs Dune 2 box office

Per a report by Collider, the sci-fi epic has surpassed its predecessor Dune's earnings in the US. This past week, Dune: Part Two overtook the lifetime US earnings of its predecessor, Dune, which was released in 2021. The first Dune concluded its theatrical run with over $108 million at the US box office and over $400 million worldwide; it recently reportedly added $30 million to its global haul after a one-week re-release in the run-up to Dune: Part Two's release on March 1.

Riding strong reviews, great word-of-mouth and plenty of sand worms, Dune: Part Two appears well set up for a long theatrical run. Produced on a reported budget of $190 million, Dune: Part Two will need to gross around $500 million globally to break even, the Collider report added. As per current trends, the film is eyeing a huge lifetime worldwide haul of around $700 million.

Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler in a scene from Dune: Part Two.
More about Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is based on a 1965 epic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen, while seeking revenge against the conspiring Harkonnens who destroyed his family. 

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem all reprised their roles from their first film, with some new, and Oscar-nominated, talents like Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken joining the cast.

Denis Villeneuve confirmed that a script for a third Dune film is in the works. Titled Dune: Messiah, the film would conclude Denis' trilogy adaptation of the sci-fi franchise.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
