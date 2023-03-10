Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) included in Stanford syllabus

Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) will now be taught to students at Stanford University. The song which won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Music Video, will be taught as part of the syllabus of the upcoming winter quarter as one of the classes taught under the module of Stanford’s Introductory Studies. (Also read: Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner reveals his reaction when he found out her VMA incident with Kanye West wasn't fake)

As per the Stanford University website, each of the ITAL 99 courses will “offer students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program. With each quarter offering unique courses, these student-led classes are focused on hands-on learning and have included topics such as travel sketching, watercolor, music composition, improv acting, animation, and digital art, among many others.” The course, which is cunningly called "All Too Well (Ten Week Version)" will be available to the Winter Quarter 2023 students and promises to provide an 'in-depth analysis' of the lyrics penned by the 33-year-old singer's 2012 hit, which was reshaped for the singer's new album Red (Taylor’s Version) with previously unreleased lyrics.

Earlier, when the song, co-written by Liz Rose, was nominated in the Song of the Year category at this year's Grammy Awards, Taylor had posted a picture from the music video starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien and written in the caption: "The fact that it's nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I've never won, that honors the songwriting... it's momentous and surreal... I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art, but instead, I think I'll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn't have happened without you."

Yet, this is not the first time that Taylor Swift's songs have been included in an University course. In February 2022, NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music launched its first-ever class on the singer which would be taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos. Moreover, last August, the University of Texas at Austin included a new liberal arts course titled “Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook,” which would include her songs to be studied alongside poets like Chaucer, Shakespeare and Dickinson amongst others.

Taylor Swift is also gearing up for the long awaited The Eras Tour, which will begin from March 17.

