Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner reveals his reaction when he found out her VMA incident with Kanye West wasn't fake

Taylor Lautner recently commented on that infamous night at the 2009 Video Music Awards when his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift was interrupted by Kanye West on stage as she collected the award for Best Music Video. Taylor Lautner spoke about this incident in the podcast The Squeeze which he and his wife Taylor Dome conduct together. (Also read: American Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins big. Check out full list of winners)

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West had stormed the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, declaring instead that Beyoncé's video was one of the best videos of all time according to him.

In a viral clip from the podcast that has been doing the rounds in social media, Taylor Dome asked her husband to recall that one moment in his life where he would go back to if he wanted to, and then what he would say to himself. He said, "Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented an award to Taylor (Swift) and was unaware I gave her the award and took five steps back. I was standing five feet behind her and umm... yeah, she is giving her thank you speech, Kanye (West) jumps up onto the stage. I am standing behind them, so I can't see either of their faces. I am just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced rehearsed skit. Because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift?"

Taylor Lautner further said that he was in the background of that video giggling because he was thinking the entire scene was part of a performance. He only realized how it was not so when the Lavender Haze singer turned around and he saw her face. The Twilight actor's response surprised Taylor Swift's fans as they went on to comment under the clip. One fan said, "He'll forever be her best ex boyfriend (heart face emoticon) bless him. That's why he's worthy of an apology song by tay." While another comment read, "Absolutely nothing could have prepared me for this being his answer."

Taylor Swift's last album Midnights broke records for most single-day streams for any album in Spotify history. She is nominated for four categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Song of the year (All Too Well (10 Minute Version)), Best country song (I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)), Best song written for visual media (Carolina) and Best music video (All Too Well: The Short Film).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON