Lizzo says, 'I QUIT,' after performance at Biden’s re-election fundraiser; cites bullying and lies

American rapper and singer Lizzo has sent shockwaves through the music industry with a sudden announcement. The artist took to her Instagram to share an ‘I Quit’ letter following her performance at Biden’s re-election fundraiser. The 35-year-old blamed bullying and lies as the driving forces behind her decision. It's still unclear whether she meant quitting music-making or leaving social media platforms, but fans have been rallying behind her, hitting back at online critics and those who are slamming her. Lizzo’s apology for using the word spaz in a song appeared on Instagram in less than 48 hours.

Also read: Sean Diddy Combs's another ‘disturbing’ video with teen Justin Bieber viral amid sex trafficking raids

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Lizzo shares an emotional Instagram update

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram. The singer, who has been battling an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit after three of her former backup dancers accused her of “creating a hostile, abusive work environment," came under fire after her recent performance at President Joe Biden’s event. Grammy-winning artist continued, “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The singer, who has been at the forefront of promoting body positivity said that she is constantly bombarded with lies about her in order to get attention and opinions. The Emmy winner added that she is tired of jokes all the time because of how she looks. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this.”

Also read: Hailey Bieber's new post update is a low-key Selena Gomez diss? ‘So embarrassing'

Lizzo says ‘I Quit’

After her statement, Lizzo wrote, “I QUIT.” The singer's announcement on Friday comes just hours after she faced criticism and heavy online bullying for performing at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden on Thursday night. The event, which took place at New York City's City Hall, welcomed former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who had a conversation with Biden, and Stephen Colbert. Other performers at the event included Mindy Kaling, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michelle.

After the performance, the attorneys for the plaintiffs (Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, as well as Noelle Rodriguez) accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of letting Lizzo headline the act. The singer was also accused of “privately weight shaming her dancers” alongside a few religious and racial harassment allegations.