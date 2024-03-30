Sean Diddy Combs's another ‘disturbing’ video with teen Justin Bieber viral amid sex trafficking raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the Bad Boy record producer, is facing intense media scrutiny and public backlash following a series of raids conducted amidst sex trafficking allegations. This controversial music mogul, once a powerful figure who could make or break musical careers, was known for his close relationship with pop star Justin Bieber. However, recent viral videos featuring a teenage Justin Bieber have sparked speculation about why he seemingly distanced himself from Diddy. Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber (Pic credit: Film Magic, Via X)

Viral video of Sean Diddy and Justin Bieber

The video now slammed as extremely ‘disturbing’ and ‘creepy’, is making waves on social media. Fans of Justin are furious over how the teenage version of him was treated by Diddy. In the video, the Coming Home rapper can be seen approaching teen Justin Bieber, whose singing career had just taken off with sold-out arenas and a growing fan base.

“What’s up, man? You good?” Diddy asks Justin. “Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out,” he adds.

Bieber, who can be seen clearly stumbling and stuttering in his voice, replies, “I mean, you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my [projects] and whatnot — but you never got my number.” The Peaches hitmaker, who was just 16 at the time, then pulls out his phone to give him his number. The interaction might be short but it has caught social media’s attention.

Fans react to Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber’s old video

“This is a creepy video,” a user commented on a video. Others chimed in too. “Poor Justin he looks clearly scared and nervous around him.” “Justin seems so uncomfortable, this is so disturbing.” “The number of lives this person has played with is insane.”

Sean Diddy Combs house raids

These videos resurfaced after the rapper and singer was scrutinised by federal law enforcement. His Miami and LA homes were raided, with reports of children being handcuffed and staff undergoing hours of questioning. Meanwhile, Diddy himself was reportedly stopped at the airport while preparing to depart for a vacation in the Bahamas.

Another similar video surfaced a few days ago, showing a young Justin Bieber (around 15 years old) interacting with Diddy. In the video, the music mogul stands next to the pop star and mentions, "He's having 48 hours with Diddy. We can't really disclose where we're hanging out or what we're doing, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream." The rapper even brings Usher into the conversation, with whom Justin shares a close bond. Diddy explains that Bieber was signed with Usher, whom he previously had "legal guardianship" of when he produced Usher's hit song "Yeah!”