Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spotted with twin daughters in Miami for first time after sex trafficking raids

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was seen out and about in Miami Thursday night amid recent legal woes. The 54-year-old rapper was spotted leaving Top Golf alongside his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, per TMZ. This outing comes just days after feds raided his Miami and Los Angeles homes as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami homes were raided by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Monday(REUTERS)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs flashes peace sign amid Lil Rod's sexual assault lawsuit

Despite facing a $30 million lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Diddy appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a peace sign. For the recent outing, the Last Night rapper donned a purple and black Sergio Tacchini velour tracksuit. Diddy also sported a pair of sunglasses and white Nike shoes with purple detailing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, his 17-year-old daughters wore matching ensembles featuring black tights, black jackets with grey fleece lining and shades. The outlet adds that the group played for two hours, but the years of legal turmoil are catching up to the rapper. Earlier this week, Diddy's homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security.

An officer told the NY Post on Thursday, “We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking,” adding, “We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit allegations. This is not random. We didn’t choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we’re following up on.” During the raid, authorities turned the embattled rapper's homes upside down, seizing electronics, including hard drives and phones.

Diddy has been accused by the American music producer, who collaborated with him on The Love Album: Off the Grid, of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, forced drug use, fraud, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and grooming. Lil Rod's lawsuit alleges that Diddy “forcibly touched and attempted and/or threatened to touch (Jones') intimate areas and/or touched (Jones) with his own intimate body parts.”