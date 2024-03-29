Billie Eilish shades Taylor Swift for releasing different versions of her albums: ‘It’s so wasteful’

Billie Eilish did not mince her words while talking about the music industry and how so many artists release different versions of their albums in vinyl packaging along with extra marketing decisions. The Oscar-winning singer was talking to Billboard in a new interview where she spoke about being environmentally conscious and how important sustainability is for her as an artist in this industry. (Also read: Billie Eilish makes history as youngest ever to win two Oscars, breaking 87-year old record) Did Billie Eilish shade Taylor Swift for releasing multiple versions of her albums?

What Billie said

Although Billie did not name any artist directly in the interview, she spoke about the issue and said, “We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more… ”

‘I find it really frustrating’

She further added how this habit irritates her. “I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s**t,” she said.

Taylor Swift often releases different editions of her music for fans to add to their collections. There is sometimes an extra song but often it is just the packaging or the colour of the vinyl that is different. Eager fans, nevertheless, buy whatever she puts out. She did this for folklore, evermore and Midnights. Her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department comes with four versions, where each one has unique bonus track and album artwork.

Billie recently became the youngest person ever to win two Oscars. She won the award in the Best Original Song category for What Was I Made For? for Barbie.

