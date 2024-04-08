Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's lunar love story in Fly Me to the Moon lifts off this July | Watch trailer

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's characters in their upcoming shape comedy-drama couldn't be further poles apart. Working towards the high-stakes lift-off of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing, their lunar story will fly to the moon in theatres on July 12, 2024. Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon.

Fly Me to the Moon is an Apple Original movie, so fans can expect a subsequent Apple TV+ premiere. Helmed by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash TV series, Love, Simon) with a screenplay by Rose Gilroy, the film is based on a true story by Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Alongside the ‘opposites-attract’ titular pair, the movie also stars Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, with Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment releases the first Fly Me to the Moon trailer

The 1969 race to the Moon has Johansson playing Kelly Jones, a member of the marketing team working towards revamping NASA's image. On the flip side, Tatum is the launch director, Cole Davis.

Also read | MaXXXine trailer: Mia Goth and Halsey step into stardom as serial killer on the loose | Watch

Initial public support for the moon mission is at rock bottom and Davis' attempts to the top flare out as a big disaster. Ultimately, the marketing maven is tasked to “sell the moon.” Akin to movie hiring stunt doubles, Jones rolls out a similar plan. Ultimately, the whole thing pans out as a “fake” if the real deal misses the mark.

Wreaking havoc on Cole Davis' already arduous task, the new White House directions have Kelly Jones shoot a backup version of the moon landing. Even though it raises a bigger question of morality and credibility, everyone is pushed to the limits to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Scarlett Johansson is also attached to the project as a producer. She describes her character as a “very modern woman living in a time where women were often underestimated,” per People.

Fly Me to the Moon's concept plays around one of the (still) most-speculated conspiracy theories of all time - the supposed fake Apollo 11 moon landing. It was previously titled Project Artemis, with Jason Bateman as director and Chris Evans originally playing Cole Davis' role, until they dropped out.