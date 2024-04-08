 Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's lunar love story in Fly Me to the Moon lifts off this July | Watch trailer | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's lunar love story in Fly Me to the Moon lifts off this July | Watch trailer

ByAshima Grover
Apr 08, 2024 08:10 PM IST

With all eyes on Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon, will their historic project lift off?

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's characters in their upcoming shape comedy-drama couldn't be further poles apart. Working towards the high-stakes lift-off of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing, their lunar story will fly to the moon in theatres on July 12, 2024.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon.
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon.

Fly Me to the Moon is an Apple Original movie, so fans can expect a subsequent Apple TV+ premiere. Helmed by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash TV series, Love, Simon) with a screenplay by Rose Gilroy, the film is based on a true story by Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Alongside the ‘opposites-attract’ titular pair, the movie also stars Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, with Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment releases the first Fly Me to the Moon trailer

The 1969 race to the Moon has Johansson playing Kelly Jones, a member of the marketing team working towards revamping NASA's image. On the flip side, Tatum is the launch director, Cole Davis.  

Also read | MaXXXine trailer: Mia Goth and Halsey step into stardom as serial killer on the loose | Watch

Initial public support for the moon mission is at rock bottom and Davis' attempts to the top flare out as a big disaster. Ultimately, the marketing maven is tasked to “sell the moon.” Akin to movie hiring stunt doubles, Jones rolls out a similar plan. Ultimately, the whole thing pans out as a “fake” if the real deal misses the mark.

Wreaking havoc on Cole Davis' already arduous task, the new White House directions have Kelly Jones shoot a backup version of the moon landing. Even though it raises a bigger question of morality and credibility, everyone is pushed to the limits to make the ultimate sacrifice. 

Scarlett Johansson is also attached to the project as a producer. She describes her character as a “very modern woman living in a time where women were often underestimated,” per People. 

Fly Me to the Moon's concept plays around one of the (still) most-speculated conspiracy theories of all time - the supposed fake Apollo 11 moon landing. It was previously titled Project Artemis, with Jason Bateman as director and Chris Evans originally playing Cole Davis' role, until they dropped out.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's lunar love story in Fly Me to the Moon lifts off this July | Watch trailer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On