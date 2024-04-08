 MaXXXine trailer: Mia Goth and Halsey step into stardom as serial killer on the loose | Watch | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
MaXXXine trailer: Mia Goth and Halsey step into stardom as serial killer on the loose | Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 08, 2024 08:12 PM IST

MaXXXine serves as the final film in Ti West's slasher film franchise- X trilogy. It follows the 2022 films X and Pearl

The first trailer for the highly anticipated slasher film, MaXXXine was unveiled by A24 on Monday, April 8. In the 2:21-minute teaser, British actress Mia Goth, who portrays the titular character Maxine Minx, is seen stepping into stardom. But there's a catch. As Maxine moves to Los Angeles in the early '80s to make a name for herself, she is soon stalked by a notorious serial killer.

Mia Goth and Halsey, as seen in the upcoming film MaXXXine(A24/ Rotten Tomatoes)

First trailer for Ti West's MaXXXine released by A24

MaXXXine serves as the final film in Ti West's slasher film franchise- X trilogy. It follows the 2022 films X and Pearl. Alongside Goth, who is reprising her role from the first two films, the 2024 film also stars Lily Collins, Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

The official synopsis for MaXXXine according to A24 reads, “In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.”

Set for a July 5 release, MaXXXine takes up six years after the bloody massacre in the first film, X. It revolves around the adult film star Maxine (Goth), who is seen auditioning for a role in Hollywood in the recently released trailer. As seen in the trailer, the film lives up to its 1980s description, with bright neon lights across the streets, where steam is seen coming out of heating vents.

Back in January, Goth revealed some of the details about the upcoming film to Variety, saying, “It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.”

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / MaXXXine trailer: Mia Goth and Halsey step into stardom as serial killer on the loose | Watch
