Lawsuit filed against Mia Goth, alleging battery and wrongful termination by a background actor of MaXXXine

A background actor involved in the movie has initiated a lawsuit against British actor Mia Goth. The complaint alleges that the 30-year-old actress, known for her role in Infinity Pool, engaged in battery against him and played a role in his unjust termination from the film, which occurred after he filed a complaint against her. The lawsuit also names the film's director, Ti West, and studio A24. A photograph of British actor Mia Goth for the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar. (REUTERS)

According to court documents obtained by People, the background actor identified as James Hunter stated in the lawsuit that he was contracted for a three-day period in April to portray a Dad Parishioner" in the A24 horror film.

The film revolves around a girl who survived a massacre. Hunter alleges that he was instructed to lie in the dirt on set "for several hours" and had to endure the presence of "ants and mosquitoes" while Mia Goth ran past him on the ground for the scene.

Allegations of On-Set Misconduct

Hunter claims that during the fourth take, Mia Goth came dangerously close to stepping on him. He asserts that he promptly reported the incident to the second assistant director, who, as stated in the filing, "warned" the actress to "exercise caution in her steps." Subsequently, Hunter alleges that in the following take, Goth "intentionally kicked" him in the head with her foot.

Following the kick, he reported experiencing a "headache" and "stiffness in his neck," which he promptly communicated to the second assistant director. The information was then relayed to both Goth and West. Notably, he mentioned the absence of any medical assistance provided on set, and West continued filming until the scene was finished.

Allegations of On-Set Harassment

The background actor further claimed that Mia Goth "invaded" his privacy in the set bathroom, where she allegedly "laughed," "taunted," "mocked," and "belittled" him, and even "dared" him to “do anything about it.”

On the subsequent day, Hunter asserted that he received an email from a casting agency, informing him that he had been removed for the "remaining two days of production" and was "banned" from the movie set, with "no reason" provided.

As stated in the lawsuit, Hunter is pursuing charges of $250,000 for "medical expenses," "rehabilitation," and "related expenses," in addition to seeking "punitive and/or exemplary damages."