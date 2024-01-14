Emmy Award 2023 predictions: Who will win and who should win?
Emmy Award 2023 predictions: The delayed timing is a little unfortunate, coming a week after the Golden Globes which also celebrated the best in television.
Television’s biggest night is here, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place early Tuesday morning (streaming on Lionsgate Play at 6.30 IST). The ceremony was originally supposed to take place in September 2023 but was postponed due to the twin Hollywood strikes. (Also Read | 75th Emmy Awards - How to watch, premiere date and time, streaming options and more)
The delayed timing is a little unfortunate, coming exactly a week after the Golden Globes which also celebrated the best in television. It doesn’t help that the Emmys have their own nomination window that runs from June to May each year, which means that some of the shows have had a whole new season since then. For example, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White won a Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy last week for his work in the second season, but at the Emmys The Bear is nominated for its breakthrough first season, which will no doubt make it confusing for viewers.
Here are our predictions for the top awards of the night:
Best Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Will Win: Succession’s final season was a perfect wrap on the Roy family saga; creator Jesse Armstrong and team delivered a non-stop season that kept viewers on the edge till the very last scene.
Should Win: Better Call Saul had 46 Emmy nominations and zero wins coming into this year; it’s the last chance for the Emmys to recognise this brilliant show about one man’s descent into the moral grey.
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Will Win: Ted Lasso, which won for each of its first two seasons, will take home the prize for a lackluster final season which veered more into drama (both with the length of its episodes, as well as its content).
Should Win: The Bear is arguably more of a drama than a comedy, but its electrifying first season deserves to be recognized.
Should have been nominated: The criminally underseen and underappreciated Reservation Dogs will go down in history as one of the great shows that got no love from Emmy voters.
Best Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Will Win: Beef explored the ways in which unhappy people could get consumed by anger, and held up a somber mirror to its audience.
Should Win: Beef
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Will Win: Jeremy Strong’s Kendall pleading “But I’m the eldest boy!” was the encapsulation of the entire show in one line.
Should Win: Comedy legend Bob Odenkirk showed us his dramatic chops as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, and Gene Takovic, for the better part of seven years. It’s a travesty that he hasn’t won yet.
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Will Win: Sarah Snook had an elevated role this year in an already crowded ensemble, and she was the beating heart of the final season of Succession.
Should Win: Bella Ramsey and Keri Russell were both fantastic in their respective shows, and would be solid choices in any other year.
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Will Win: Jason Sudeikis has already won twice for playing Ted Lasso, and Emmy voters are likely to play it safe to send off this character.
Should Win: Bill Hader and Jeremy Allen White are both giving great dramatic performances that happen to be in the comedy format.
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Will Win: Quinta Brunson is fast becoming an Emmy favourite, having won in the previous year for writing Abbott Elementary.
Should Win: Natasha Lyonne deserves an award just for her raspy voice as she says ‘bulls**t’ when she hears a lie.
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Who cares: The nominees in this category make the case for why the Emmys really need a Best Ensemble category. TV shows by their very nature will always have more deserving actors than awards.
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Will Win: See above. But also, everyone wants Jennifer Coolidge to win just so we get one more speech from the kooky person that she is.
Should Win: This is only Rhea Seehorn’s second nomination for her magnificent portrayal of Kim Wexler. That fact alone should stop anyone from taking the Emmys seriously.
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Will Win: Tyler James Williams has finally come into his own as an adult actor, and his blend of skeptical and sincere should not work, but it does.
Should Win: The Fonz Henry Winkler is unlikely to get another showcase like acting teacher Gene Cousineau, the Emmys might just go for nostalgia on this one.
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Will Win: Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca was the only ‘straight man’ opposite a cast full of roles written to deliver punchlines. That’s not an easy task and she always held her own.
Should Win: Ayo Edebiri’s nervous but talented Sydney came into her own as the first season of The Bear allowed her to slowly but surely gain everyone’s respect.
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Will Win: Steven Yuen’s performance was one for the ages, slowly descending into madness as the petty quest for revenge consumed him.
Should Win: Daniel Radcliffe gamely took on the cult icon Weird Al, and delivered an appropriately gonzo performance in an underseen movie.
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Will Win: Ali Wong channels her manic comedic energy to play a woman on the knife’s edge of sanity in Beef
Should Win: Lizzy Caplan’s narration of Fleishman’s life forms the backbone of the show, surpassing performances from the lead couple of Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes.
