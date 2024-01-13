75th Emmy Awards - How to watch, premiere date and time, streaming options and more

After months of anticipation and a delay caused by Hollywood's strikes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here. Get ready for a star-studded night filled with glitz, glamour, and some unforgettable moments. IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Franciacorta showcases its acclaimed varietal sparkling wines at the 75th Emmy Awards Press Preview on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. (Photo by J. Emilio Flores/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)(Invision for the Television Academy)

Emmy night details in your time zone

The Emmy extravaganza kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern time at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. For viewers across the country, that's 7 p.m. Central, 6 p.m. Mountain, and 5 p.m. Pacific. If you're tuning in from Japan, grab your popcorn at 9 a.m. JST.

Where to tune in: Your VIP pass to Emmy night

Catch all the excitement on Fox, broadcasting the ceremony live. No cable? No worries. Stream the show on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo with a subscription. Missed it? Hulu's got your back on Tuesday.

Red carpet fever: E! pre-show extravaganza

Before the main event, E! has your pre-red carpet fix. Join hosts Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan at 5 p.m. Eastern for the inside scoop. Live red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m., so don't miss the fashion and fun.

Meet the Emmy Awards host

"black-ish" star Anthony Anderson steps into the hosting spotlight for the first time. Get ready for laughter, charisma, and maybe a surprise or two as he guides us through the evening's festivities.

Star-studded presenters: A lineup worth waiting for

Your favorite stars are taking center stage as presenters. Look out for Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Pedro Pascal, Stephen Colbert, Jodie Foster, Taylor Tomlinson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Jon Hamm. Get ready for some unforgettable moments.

Who votes on the awards?

The Emmys pride themselves on peer recognition. A whopping 20,000 TV professionals, part of the Television Academy, cast their votes. It's a celebration where industry insiders honor their own.

Reunions, tributes, and 75 years of TV magic

In honor of the 75th edition, the Emmys are bringing back the magic of the past. Reunions of "Cheers," "The Sopranos," and tributes to "Grey's Anatomy," "Martin," "I Love Lucy," "All in the Family," and "The Carol Burnett Show" promise a night filled with TV nostalgia.

Hollywood's take on the Emmys: Strikes, tributes, and more

With Hollywood's strikes lingering from the past, watch for nods to last year's SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes. As the writing awards unfold, will someone seize the moment to address Hollywood's labor issues?