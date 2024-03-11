Adult films star Emily Willis in ‘vegetative coma’ after cardiac arrest: All you need to know

Adult films star Emily Willis is currently “unresponsive” and remains critical after suffering a cardiac arrest. Giving a health update on the social media personality, her family said that Willis is in a “vegetative coma” and is fighting for her life. Adult film star Emily Willis (Photo - Instagram)

According to a recent TMZ report, Emily Willis' family has warned her fans to “prepare for the worst” as her health condition is seeing no improvements. She was hospitalized last month after a cardiac arrest, and her condition remains stagnant.

According to her father Micheal Willis, Emily is breathing with the help of a ventilator, and is not showing signs of improvement. Her family has also dismissed the reports of Willis suffering a cardiac arrest because of an overdose.

Emily Willis health update: All you need to know

Emily Willis, an adult film star and social media personality, was admitted to a rehabilitation centre weeks ago to receive treatment for her substance abuse problem. She suffered a cardiac arrest last month at the facility, reported to be due to a drug overdose.

Willis was rushed to the hospital after the alleged overdose, where she slipped into a coma and is currently unresponsive. Her family has indicated that there is little hope that Emily will recover

Dismissing the reports of her alleged overdose, Emily's father told TMZ that the toxicology report for any traces of drugs was found negative. Emily checked into the rehab eight days before her cardiac arrest.

Her family started a GoFundMe page to collect money for her treatment, raising over $47,000 so far. Her younger brother wrote on the page that she had quit the adult film industry two years ago, and “had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment.”

25-year-old Emily Willis was suffering through a substance abuse problem, and only weighed 40 kgs when she checked into the rehab. Her family said that she had lost all her appetite, and it is speculated that the cardiac arrest was due to prevailing health issues caused by past substance abuse.

Another adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead in her apartment a week ago. Her death was the fourth such incident after the demise of adult film actresses Kagney Lee, and Jesse Jane. Leone was found dead in her apartment on March 1, her family confirmed, and the cause of her death is still being investigated. She had stopped responding to calls from friends and family, and had isolated herself few days before her death.

Leone's death is being investigated as a case of “robbery and homocide”, and there is no drug abuse angle being investigated yet.