J.K. Rowling under fire again with Mother's Day post: ‘Why do you have to mock a group of people?’

J.K. Rowling has landed in controversy yet again with a Mother’s Day post on X. Mother’s Day was celebrated in the UK on March 10. J.K. Rowling has landed in a controversy again with Mother's Day post (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilised resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses,” Rowling wrote.

‘Does it make you feel big and powerful to make fun of LGBTQIA+ people?’

Angry X users flocked to the comment section to blast her. “Why are you like this? All your money, creativity to be like this?” one user wrote. “Does it make you feel big and powerful to make fun of LGBTQIA+ people?” one user said, while another wrote, “You're making it sound silly on purpose. You could have just said "happy uterus having day and also non uterus having day, excluding those who have uteruses but do not identify with the others who have uteruses instead identifying with SOME of those who don't have uteruses". Ez” One said, “It makes me so saddened to read remarks like this”.

“I say this with all disrespect intended but your place in history won’t be writing children’s books,” said one user. Another wrote, “bet you spent more time on this tweet than the fantastic beasts: the crimes of grindelwald script. Phewwwwwww”. “As an author, do you understand the term "Self-defeating"? If there is anything you're the "queen" of, it's self-defeat,” one user wrote, while another said, “Why do you have to insult and mock a group of people who have so much else to deal with and who have to fight for acceptance in society every day? Using Mothers Day for this is really sickening.”

‘So let's just say…’

After the backlash, Rowling took to X again to hit back. “Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let's just say: Happy Mother's Day to all females who've raised children.”