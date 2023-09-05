Lily Collins pens note on 2nd wedding anniversary with Charlie McDowell: ‘Thank you for being the greatest partner’

Lilly Collins' note for husband

"Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday," wrote Collins on Instagram. "And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love."

"You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human," continued Collins. "Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves."

"I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day," she concluded, adding, "With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure…”

Selena Gomez was one of many to comment, writing "Goals" in the comments section, followed by "My heart .."

Lilly Collins' wedding

Collins showed a number of vintage photographs of herself with McDowell in her high-necked, veiled, and embroidered Ralph Lauren wedding dress on the photo slide next to the tribute. She also included a picture of the wedding programme for the pair, which said, "Welcome to Camp."

Collins and McDowell were first spotted as a potential couple back in July 2019. One month later, Collins made the relationship Instagram official when she shared a selection of images of the pair together in Paris, France. "Always got your back…," Collins, who is the daughter of Jill Tavalman and singer-songwriter Phil Collins, captioned a photo of herself with her head leaning on McDowell's back, reported People.

