Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations: 'I Googled it twice to be sure'
- Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
On Wednesday, Netflix's Emily in Paris was nominated for two Golden Globe awards -- one for best comedy or musical series, and another for lead actor Lily Collins. The recognition came as a surprise, especially because the show received only mediocre reviews, and was largely considered to be vapid entertainment.
The surprise was echoed by one of its writers, Deborah Copaken, who wrote a piece for the Guardian saying that the completely snubbed show I May Destroy You may have been the more deserving candidate.
Deborah said that her mother told her about the nominations. "I’m a writer on the show. I tried to avoid reading its criticism, but I don’t live under a rock. It never occurred to me that our show would be nominated," she wrote. She googled it twice 'to be sure'.
Implying that race might have had something to do with Emily in Paris being recognised, and I May Destroy You being ignored, she continued, "Now, am I excited that Emily in Paris was nominated? Yes. Of course. I’ve never been remotely close to seeing a Golden Globe statue up close, let alone being nominated for one. But that excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over (Michaela) Coel’s snub. That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything."
Lily Collins, however, said that she was ecstatic at the nominations. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm just so proud that this show was nominated. It's my first producing credit so I feel really excited to be a part of something that is acknowledged in that way, as well as playing a character that provided people with so many laughs and smiles during this really trying time for the world."
Emily in Paris follows Lily's character, 'a driven 20-something American from Chicago, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity'. It has a 63% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been renewed for a second season.
