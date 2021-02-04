IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations: 'I Googled it twice to be sure'
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
web series

Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations: 'I Googled it twice to be sure'

  • Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST

On Wednesday, Netflix's Emily in Paris was nominated for two Golden Globe awards -- one for best comedy or musical series, and another for lead actor Lily Collins. The recognition came as a surprise, especially because the show received only mediocre reviews, and was largely considered to be vapid entertainment.

The surprise was echoed by one of its writers, Deborah Copaken, who wrote a piece for the Guardian saying that the completely snubbed show I May Destroy You may have been the more deserving candidate.


Deborah said that her mother told her about the nominations. "I’m a writer on the show. I tried to avoid reading its criticism, but I don’t live under a rock. It never occurred to me that our show would be nominated," she wrote. She googled it twice 'to be sure'.

Implying that race might have had something to do with Emily in Paris being recognised, and I May Destroy You being ignored, she continued, "Now, am I excited that Emily in Paris was nominated? Yes. Of course. I’ve never been remotely close to seeing a Golden Globe statue up close, let alone being nominated for one. But that excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over (Michaela) Coel’s snub. That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything."

Lily Collins, however, said that she was ecstatic at the nominations. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm just so proud that this show was nominated. It's my first producing credit so I feel really excited to be a part of something that is acknowledged in that way, as well as playing a character that provided people with so many laughs and smiles during this really trying time for the world."

Also read: Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

Emily in Paris follows Lily's character, 'a driven 20-something American from Chicago, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity'. It has a 63% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been renewed for a second season.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lily collins golden globes

Related Stories

Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
web series

Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:46 PM IST
With shows such as Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors , Nail Polish, Illegal, Your Honour and The Verdict – State vs Nanavati doing well on the web, industry insiders talk about what makes courtroom dramas a hit with the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
web series

Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Actor Plabita Borthakur agrees that with the boom on OTT, there is no longer demarcations as such that big screen or small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
web series

Arpit Singh: You can be a producer’s son, but still you have to slog!

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Lucknow-lad Arpit Singh is taking small steps to establish himself in the world of acting. Having done theatre, ad films, a movie and now a web-series he yearns to establish himself as an actor than a hero!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, shared a clip from the show as his reaction to the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
web series

Shamita Shetty: The industry can be a fake world. You can lose yourself here if you are not careful

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The actor is happy people loved her performance in Black Widows and feels she has grown as a person and grateful for her career graph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav row?

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
web series

Aaditi Pohankar: I want people to remember my roles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Aaditi Pohankar of Aashram fame feels it’s an actor who is ruling the entertainment space including Bollywood. “Actors who know their craft are shining today. The audience is intelligent and hungry for content”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
web series

Venkat Prabhu says web series Live Telecast was supposed to be his debut film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The web series, Live Telecast, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from February 12. It’s about a group of people, trapped in a haunted house. It stars Kajal Aggarwal in a lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
web series

Rasika Dugal: I don’t judge the characters I play

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The actor says she wants to do a project for the work and the experience it gives her as an actor, rather than where it takes her career or what people think of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)(HT_PRINT)
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)(HT_PRINT)
web series

Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Milind Soman in web series, Paurashpur
Actor Milind Soman in web series, Paurashpur
web series

The OTT pull: Actors ‘comeback’ on digital

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The emerging trend indicates a pattern of many actors taking the OTT route for a comeback and it’s proving a win-win!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maheep Kapoor was a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Maheep Kapoor was a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
web series

Maheep says Bollywood wives being 'shadow of their husbands’ is a misconception

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Maheep Kapoor said that contrary to popular perception, Bollywood wives are strong women with their own identities, and not merely shadows of their famous husbands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision.
Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision.
web series

Crazy WandaVision theory suggests Wanda is tapping into Vision's consciousness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:41 PM IST
A WandaVision theory suggests that Wanda Maximoff is tapping into the consciousness of Vision, which was uploaded prior to his death, by Shuri, in Avengers: Infinity War.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
web series

Jac Schaeffer interview: WandaVision creator on future of South Asians in MCU

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jac Schaeffer, the creator of Marvel's WandaVision, speaks about the influences behind the show (beyond sitcoms), her sounding boards on set, and South Asian representation in the MCU. WandaVision streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Konkona Sensharma reacted to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant the Tandav team interim protection from arrest.
Konkona Sensharma reacted to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant the Tandav team interim protection from arrest.
web series

Konkona on SC refusing relief to Tandav team: ‘Let’s arrest whole cast, crew?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Konkona Sensharma responded to the Supreme Court's decision to refuse to protect the makers and actors of Tandav from arrest. Multiple criminal cases have been lodged against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP