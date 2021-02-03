IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

  • Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:18 PM IST

David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood, Mank, topped nominations to the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year.

The film about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, landed nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for Fincher, best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher, the director’s father who penned the script before dying in 2003.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 — which, like Mank, is a Netflix release — came closest with five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director and best screenplay for Sorkin; supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen; and best song.

The other nominees for best film in the drama category were Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Florian Zeller’s The Father.

A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or best feature film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated more female filmmakers than it had before.

Regina King (One Night in Miami), Zhao and Fennell were nominated for best director, alongside Sorkin and Fincher.

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television.

The nominees for best musical or comedy film are: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Hamilton; Music; Palm Springs; The Prom.

The nominees for best television series, drama, are: The Crown; Lovecraft Country; The Mandalorian; Ozark; Ratched.

The nominees for best television series, musical or comedy, are: Schitt’s Creek; Ted Lasso; The Great; The Flight Attendant; Emily in Paris.

The nominees for best motion picture, foreign language, are: Another Round; La Llorona; The Life Ahead; Minari; Two of Us.

The nominees for lead actor in a drama film are: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Gary Oldman, Mank; Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian.

The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

The nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical film are: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; James Corden, The Prom; Andy Samberg, Palm Springs; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton; Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield.

The nominees for lead actress in a comedy or musical film are: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit; Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma; Kate Hudson, Music; Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary: ‘I miss her and I can't even tell her that’

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson hosted the nominations announcement Wednesday morning.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

Hollywood's strange and largely virtual awards season lacks the usual kind of buzz and red-carpet glamour that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association annually feasts on. More than perhaps any other award show, the Globes depend on a cavalcade of stars — something that won't materialize when the awards are handed out February 28 in a ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday that the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It's expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.

This year's Globes were postponed nearly two months because of the pandemic and to adjust to the delayed Oscars. Those are set for April 25. Last year's Golden Globes culminated in awards for 1917 and Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood. The telecast, hosted by Ricky Gervais, couldn't buck the overall ratings trend for awards shows, drawing an average of 18.3 million viewers, down 2% from the previous year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a kiss at the Golden Globes.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a kiss at the Golden Globes.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra moves away as Nick Jonas leans in to kiss her at Golden Globes, her lipstick is the reason. Watch video

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 19, 2020 02:17 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a night of glamour and romance at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The actor
READ FULL STORY
This image released by NBC shows presenters Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.(AP)
This image released by NBC shows presenters Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.(AP)
hollywood

Golden Globes 2020: From Tom Hanks’ moving speech to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s bromance, five highlights

By HT Correspondent | Agencies
UPDATED ON AUG 19, 2020 02:10 AM IST
From Tom Hanks’ moving speech to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s bromance, here are five highlights from the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:18 PM IST
  • Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of By the Sea.(REUTERS)
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of By the Sea.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Angelina says years after split 'have been hard', says Brad lives 5 minutes away

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Angelina Jolie has revealed that Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
hollywood

Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Actor Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account following her recent break up with actor Ben Affleck. Recently, pictures of a staff member throwing out Ana's life size cut out from Ben's home had surfaced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld Season 2.
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld Season 2.
hollywood

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
hollywood

First set pictures from Thor Love and Thunder leaked, see two Chrises interact

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming under the direction of Taika Waititi in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Dig movie review: Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in a still from the new Netflix film. (Netflix)
The Dig movie review: Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in a still from the new Netflix film. (Netflix)
hollywood

The Dig review: Unearth this outright gem from the depths of Netflix

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • The Dig movie review: Featuring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in fine form, the new Netflix period drama is phenomenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Warner Bros film Wonder Woman 1984 released on HBO Max on December 25 and has raked up the most viewing time yet for a feature film on its opening weekend. Lead star Gal Gadot has reacted to the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
hollywood

The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
hollywood

When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Christian Bale, on a visit to India in 2018, gushed about samosas. The actor has visited India twice in the last decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
hollywood

Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
hollywood

Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Cardi B has tweeted her review of Netflix's The White Tiger, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role. Cardi said she was left in tears after watching the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
hollywood

US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Acclaimed American actor Cloris Leachman died on Wednesday at her home in California. She was 94.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

New footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP