Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary: ‘I miss her and I can't even tell her that’
Arjun Kapoor, who shared a close bond with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, paid a heartfelt tribute to her on her birth anniversary. He shared a video message for his fans and followers, encouraging them to spend time with their families and loved ones because life is unpredictable.
Mona died in March 2012, just weeks before the release of Arjun’s debut film Ishaqzaade. He often shares emotional social media posts for her, in which he talks about how his and sister Anshula Kapoor’s ‘world was shattered’ after her demise.
In a video message, Arjun said, “It's my mom's birthday today and she would have been very happy to be celebrating with me and making sure that we are all together but it is what it is. I just want to tell you guys to spend time with your families, parents and loved ones. I keep saying this. We don't realise what life has in store.”
Arjun reiterated that everyone should express their love to their loved one. “I love her a lot and I know she is around but there are days that I miss her and I can't even tell her that. I tell her that in my own way but bohot ajeeb lagta hai (it feels very strange). But it is a happy day and I am really, really happy. I just wanted to share this - tell the people you love that you love them,” he said.
“I love you today yesterday & forever, Happy birthday Mom,” Arjun wrote in the caption of his post. Many of his family members and industry colleagues, including Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap, Esha Gupta and Nimrat Kaur, dropped heart emojis.
Arjun has a number of films in the pipeline, including Dibakar Banerjee’s much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kaashvi Nair’s cross-border love story with Rakul Preet Singh and Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.
