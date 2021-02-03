Guru Randhawa opens up about engagement rumour, says the woman he was interested in congratulated him
Singer Guru Randhawa, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on the weekend, talked about the recent conjecture about his engagement and how it backfired on him. Last month, Guru shared a picture with a mystery woman, in which he was seen laughing heartily as he held her hand. He captioned it, “New Year, New Beginnings,” fuelling engagement rumours.
When host Kapil Sharma asked him about the supposed engagement, Guru said, “Yeh mereko khud nahi pata chala, maine post daali, 'New year, new beginnings.' Mujhe kya pata Hindustan ke liye 'new beginning' shaadi hota hai! Maine toh apne tareeke se likha tha (I did not know this myself. I just shared a post saying, 'New year, new beginnings.' I did not know ‘new beginning’ means marriage in India. I wrote it just like that).”
Kapil joked that marriage is not a new beginning but ‘the end’. Guru laughed and said that he simply shared the first look of his song, Mehendi Wale Haath, but everyone thought he was getting hitched. “Mera bhi dil toota jab mujhe call aane shuru hui. Mera bhi toh kahin tha na teer nishaane wala, unhi ki call aa gayi, 'Congratulations.' Maine kaha kharaab ho gaya kaam, galat lag gaya teer (I felt bad when I started getting calls. Even I was interested in someone, but she only ended up calling to congratulate me on my wedding. I felt it backfired hugely on me),” he said.
The ‘mystery woman’ in Guru’s picture was later revealed to be Sanjana Sanghi and the picture turned out to be from their music video, Mehendi Wale Haath. He put up a photo of them and clarified, “New Year, NEW SONG with @sanjanasanghi96.”
Guru is known for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani and Lagdi Lahore Di. Last year, he told HT Brunch that he is in no hurry to tie the knot: “I am settled. Settlement is in the mind. There is no pressure on me to get married.”
